Seagate Properties Inc., a real estate investment and operating company with offices in Marin County and Denver, has brought on a veteran of San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California commercial property brokerage to help guide acquisitions.

Related Stories PACE quickens for commercial real estate investors

C. Michael Kamm joins Seagate as a principal. His 35-plus years of industry experience includes leadership roles at top brokerage firms, including BT Commercial, where he was managing principal then CEO; its successor, Cassidy Turley, where he was president; West Coast president for DTZ, which acquired Cassidy Turley; and Cushman & Wakefield, which purchased Cassidy Turley and where he was Northwest regional managing principal until he left in January 2017.

“Mike’s long and diverse career in the commercial real estate business, coupled with his integrity and enormous respect from all who have interacted with him, will bring a wealth of diversified knowledge to Seagate Properties,” said Seagate principal Willis “Wick” Polite, in the Jan. 21 announcement.

Kamm is part of Seagate’s acquisition team with Polite and Brian Johnson. The office and industrial acquisitions primarily in Northern California.

Seagate was started four decades ago and made its first Marin acquisition in 1987: Montecito Shopping Center in San Rafael. The portfolio currently includes 2,500 apartments in the Denver area and about 2 million square feet of commercial, office, retail and industrial space in the San Francisco Bay and Sacramento areas.

“Seagate Properties has a successful 40-year track record investing on behalf of their private and institutional investors, through up and down cycles of the market,” Kamm said in a statement.

He is a member of the Urban Land Institute, Urban Development and Mixed Use Council – Bronze flight, Lambda Alpha International, and NAIOP. He graduated from The Colorado College with a B.A. in political science.

Seagate (seagateprop.com) specializes in institutional and private direct equity investment in office, industrial, multifamily and mixed-use retail properties within the Western United States.