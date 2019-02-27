The university and seminary have been exploring this arrangement for the past year, the Southern California institution wrote. And the two recently jointly launched a certificate in mental health counseling through the university’s schools of education and continuing studies and the seminary’s Applied Wisdom Institute, it said.

San Francisco Theological Seminary was started by the Presbyterian Church in 1871. Over time, it has become a multifaith institution.

University of Redlands was founded in 1907 and has 2,410 students enrolled currently, taught by 187 full-time faculty members, according to the institution.