North Bay business briefs: Gabriella's Kitchen, Wine Business Institute and more

Gabriella’s Kitchen Inc. (CSE: GABY) of Santa Rosa announced a retail partnership with Calgary Co-operative Association Limited allowing select GABY products, under the Gabriella’s Kitchen brand, to be sold in Calgary Co-op grocery stores throughout outhern Alberta, Canada.

GABY develops, manufactures, produces and markets high-quality, nutritional food products, the company stated. It recently launched “Gaby,” a wellness line of cannabis-infused products, available in certain states in the U.S.

Gabriella’s Kitchen products are currently available in over 3,400 conventional and natural retailers across the United States and Canada.

—

Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University announced a new partnership with Vinexpo New York to develop cutting-edge digital content.

The first part of the project is a six-video series entitled Legalities and Realities of the U.S. Wine Market that was released to registered exhibitors over a two-month period leading up to Vinexpo New York. The videos feature industry experts from California, New York, Georgia, Texas, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, representing segments from across the wine value chain.

­—

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) of Mill Valley completed its acquisition of 5 Arches LLC, an originator of business-purpose real estate loans. 5 Arches and its team of approximately 95 employees will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwood.

5 Arches is a business-purpose real-estate lending platform that has generated over $1.8 billion of originations since 2012. Redwood Trust stated that the deal included $50 million, payable in a mix of cash and Redwood common stock and inclusive of the $10 million in cash paid in May 2018 to purchase a 20 percent minority interest in the company.

As part of its minority stake, Redwood procured an exclusive one-year option to purchase the remaining 80 percent of the 5 Arches platform. In January 2019, Redwood announced it had exercised this option and intended to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2019.

Redwood Trust was established in 1994, is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for tax purposes.

—

Redwood Credit Union has moved its San Francisco branch just a few doors down, remaining in Fox Plaza at 1390 Market Street.

“The new location is larger to meet member demand and offers enhanced features with a more open floor plan for improved interaction between members and staff,” the Santa Rosa-based credit union's announcement stated.

Additional consulting spaces are available for discussing financial needs ranging from new accounts and credit cards to mortgage loans, wealth management, and insurance. Three ATMs in a secure, in-branch vestibule provide 24/7 availability, and a technology bar offers tablets so visitors can conduct digital transactions and inquiries at their own pace.

—

One Legal of Petaluma has announced speakers and session dates for its second annual virtual conference for legal support professionals. March 26-28, legal professionals from across the county will attend a free online conference offering educational and insightful presentations on industry-relevant topics.

Some of the most popular topics include, “What court clerks want you to know about eFiling,” “Strategies for eFiling in high volume,” and “Building your wellness toolkit for professional success,” the company stated.

—

Petaluma School of Ballet, said to be Sonoma County’s oldest dance studio, relocated to the east side of Petaluma, to 1372 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite H.