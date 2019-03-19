Deborah Kirkham was named CEO of Pole to Win, a Larkspur-based video game and technology services outsourcing company, effective in January.

Kirkham takes the role after eight years as chief operating officer and replaces Teppei Tachibana who said he would leave the post in December after almost nine years.

“PTW is in my DNA,” Kirkham said in the announcement. “I love this company like it’s my own and in my new role as CEO, my commitment to delivering for our employees, customers and partners will only grow.”

In her new role, Kirkham is responsible for company growth, focused on research and development, and customer acquisition and retention, according to the company.

Pole to Win has over 1,800 employees in 16 offices in 10 countries and helps companies involved in digital learning, video games, and the "internet of things" — connecting everyday devices to the internet — get their products ready for the global market. Company services include quality assurance, localization, customer experience, engineering and development services, and audio production services.

Tachibana becomes chairman and remains a president and CEO of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc., of which Pole to Win is a subsidiary.