The Redwoods and Hospice by the Bay plan to partner on operating a multiroom inpatient hospice center in Marin County.

A 12-bed center would be operated on The Redwoods’ campus in Mill Valley, the two not-for-profit organizations announced Thursday. It will serve adult patients throughout the Bay Area who meet hospice eligibility requirements.

The plans call for the facility to be located in one wing of an existing skilled nursing center (health care enter) on The Redwoods campus. Major renovations will take place over the next year to update existing rooms and common areas, as well as to create special outdoor spaces such as a serenity garden, the groups said.

“This is a ‘first’ for Marin County,” stated Hunter Moore, CEO of The Redwoods.

Kitty Whitaker, Hospice by the Bay CEO, added, “We are looking forward to working together to fill a gap in Marin’s otherwise robust health care environment.”

Both groups said 300 to 400 people can be in hospice care in Marin County at any one time. The new wing will provide a place to care for those who cannot or do not wish to stay at home while under hospice care.

The Redwoods has operated a retirement community since 1972, including skilled nursing. The first hospice care organization in California, Hospice by the Bay provides end-of-life care in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma counties.