California Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited and fined a Bay Area contractor more than $26,000 after one of its employees was fatally crushed by improperly stacked wood, the regulator said.

The incident occurred at a San Rafael construction site on Sept. 18 will cost Concord-based construction company West Coast Land and Development $26,540, based on eight violations of state labor standards, according to a statement from Cal/OSHA.

The administration did not identify the worker. A Sept. 18 story in the Marin Independent Journal identified the man as San Juan Landaverde-Olvera, 59, from San Rafael.

The accident occurred on the third floor of a house in Marin County that was still under construction. Two workers were installing a shear wall and one retrieved a sheet of plywood from a stack of 26 leaning vertically and unsecured against a wall in violation of state safety standards, the administration said.

The agency noted a foreman found the second worker’s body under the stack of plywood, which had fallen over, about 20 minutes later.

“Unsecured plywood, drywall and similar materials stacked vertically create life-threatening hazards to employees," Cal/OSHA Chief Julian Sum said in the announcement. “As this tragic incidence demonstrates, employers should store the materials flat or ensure the materials are secured when stored vertically to prevent serious and even fatal injuries.”

West Coast Land and Development did not return a call requesting comment.