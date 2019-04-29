Forty Under 40: Sky White, The Republic of Tea

Sky White, 39, minister of creative harmony for Novato's The Republic of Tea, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I’m ultimately successful at my role at The Republic of Tea if I support my TEAm for success! There is very little that I don’t have my hands in! My goals is to do my very best to bring Creative Harmony to all that I touch.

In the human resources category: Recruitment, hiring and integration; Caliper certified to assist with the evaluation of candidates for the potential for success within the organization and culture; recruitment, screening, interview process; and facilitate and manage the onboarding and integration of new Ministers into our company culture

TEAm development: Manage and Cheerlead the Healthy Minister Program focused on integrating health, wellness and life balance into our HQ.

This year’s program includes offsite fitness courses, TEAm hikes, Wellness coach video seminars, Wellness screenings, Cultural TEAm lunches, healthy meal planning, access to Healthy snacks and fitness equipment onsite and a free pair of New Balance shoes.

-Supports the annual Journey of Enlightenment Trip to Origin, offered to exemplary performing Ministers to experience the magic of tea from leaf to the cup in prominent tea growing countries across the world.

-Schedule and manage first aid certification, AED training and ensure Ministers have ergonomic workstations

-Manage office operations and shipping and printing operations at HQ office

-Key player in 2019 office relocation including the design and buildout of a Feng Shui creative workspace

-Manages Fuzzy Ministers“ aka, our HQ Dog TEAm Executive Support“

-Right-hand to President Strategic Organizational Support - -Organizational Support of the Advisory Board, Strategic Planning TEAm and Crisis TEAm

-Manages the upkeep and integration of the internal Crisis Communication Plan -Holds a key role in Crisis Communication procedures

-Manages RFP processes and the execution of key stepping stones to support ongoing strategic initiatives -Manages Trademark filings, tracks deadlines and provides Notary services for the company

-Manages external organization correspondence to support networking, philanthropic and community engagement Sales and Public Relations Support

-Manages local key account orders -Sales presentation planning, logistics and preparation -Registration, planning, setup, and onsite support for Specialty Food and Product Innovation Shows throughout the year -Supports Ambassador (sales) network with weekly product and marketing updates, provide marketing materials for Embassies (store fronts), and schedules annual meetings with the president -Organization and support for annual Sales Summit and Sales Meetings

-Submits nominations on the company’s behalf for annual awards and recognition in the categories of product innovation, healthy workplace, philanthropic initiatives and employee achievement with organizations including the Specialty Food Association, Outside Magazine and the North Bay and San Francisco Business Journals

-Manages and orders all company logo gear for various marketing needs

-Prepares outgoing product and marketing materials for critical sales initiatives Product Development

-Point of contact at HQ for product development progress to support marketing and sales TEAms -Supports new project development and tracks progress of existing projects

-Schedules and prepares lab cuppings and product development meetings Philanthropic Support

-Integral part of the development of The Republic of Tea’s Women of Tea: Sri Lanka program from idea inception through plan development, program launch and goal achievement. Traveled to Sri Lanka in the initial phases of the program to assist with program launch and identify the essential needs of the Women and families involved. -Current founding member of the Impact TEAm focused on planning future philanthropic and sustainability strategies for The Republic of Tea into the future!