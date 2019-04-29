Forty Under 40: Sky White, The Republic of Tea

s
Meet The Republic of Tea's Sky White, one of North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Forty Under 40

April 28, 2019, 6:29PM

Sky White, 39, minister of creative harmony for Novato's The Republic of Tea, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I’m ultimately successful at my role at The Republic of Tea if I support my TEAm for success! There is very little that I don’t have my hands in! My goals is to do my very best to bring Creative Harmony to all that I touch.

In the human resources category: Recruitment, hiring and integration; Caliper certified to assist with the evaluation of candidates for the potential for success within the organization and culture; recruitment, screening, interview process; and facilitate and manage the onboarding and integration of new Ministers into our company culture

TEAm development: Manage and Cheerlead the Healthy Minister Program focused on integrating health, wellness and life balance into our HQ.

This year’s program includes offsite fitness courses, TEAm hikes, Wellness coach video seminars, Wellness screenings, Cultural TEAm lunches, healthy meal planning, access to Healthy snacks and fitness equipment onsite and a free pair of New Balance shoes.

-Supports the annual Journey of Enlightenment Trip to Origin, offered to exemplary performing Ministers to experience the magic of tea from leaf to the cup in prominent tea growing countries across the world.

-Schedule and manage first aid certification, AED training and ensure Ministers have ergonomic workstations

-Manage office operations and shipping and printing operations at HQ office

-Key player in 2019 office relocation including the design and buildout of a Feng Shui creative workspace

-Manages Fuzzy Ministers“ aka, our HQ Dog TEAm Executive Support“

-Right-hand to President Strategic Organizational Support - -Organizational Support of the Advisory Board, Strategic Planning TEAm and Crisis TEAm

-Manages the upkeep and integration of the internal Crisis Communication Plan -Holds a key role in Crisis Communication procedures

-Manages RFP processes and the execution of key stepping stones to support ongoing strategic initiatives -Manages Trademark filings, tracks deadlines and provides Notary services for the company

-Manages external organization correspondence to support networking, philanthropic and community engagement Sales and Public Relations Support

-Manages local key account orders -Sales presentation planning, logistics and preparation -Registration, planning, setup, and onsite support for Specialty Food and Product Innovation Shows throughout the year -Supports Ambassador (sales) network with weekly product and marketing updates, provide marketing materials for Embassies (store fronts), and schedules annual meetings with the president -Organization and support for annual Sales Summit and Sales Meetings

-Submits nominations on the company’s behalf for annual awards and recognition in the categories of product innovation, healthy workplace, philanthropic initiatives and employee achievement with organizations including the Specialty Food Association, Outside Magazine and the North Bay and San Francisco Business Journals

-Manages and orders all company logo gear for various marketing needs

-Prepares outgoing product and marketing materials for critical sales initiatives Product Development

-Point of contact at HQ for product development progress to support marketing and sales TEAms -Supports new project development and tracks progress of existing projects

-Schedules and prepares lab cuppings and product development meetings Philanthropic Support

-Integral part of the development of The Republic of Tea’s Women of Tea: Sri Lanka program from idea inception through plan development, program launch and goal achievement. Traveled to Sri Lanka in the initial phases of the program to assist with program launch and identify the essential needs of the Women and families involved. -Current founding member of the Impact TEAm focused on planning future philanthropic and sustainability strategies for The Republic of Tea into the future!

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Living my passion of doing all I can to make all those around me as successful as possible.

Years with company: 7.5

Length of time in current position: 7.5

Number of employees companywide: 16

Greatest professional accomplishment: The strength of our TEAm and my involvement in the process!

Greatest professional challenge: Understanding I can’t be involved with everything, all of the time!

Best advice received: The Holstee Manofesto: This is your life. Do what you love and do it often. If you don’t like something, change it. If you don’t like your job, quit. If you don’t have enough time, stop watching TV. If you are looking for the love of your life, stop; they will be waiting for you when you start doing things you love. Stop over analyzing, all emotions are beautiful. When you eat, appreciate every last bite.

Life is simple. Open your mind, heart and arms to new things and people, we are united in our differences. Ask the next person you see what their passion is and share your inspiring dream with them. Travel often; getting lost will help you find yourself. Some opportunities only come once, seize them. Life is about the people you meet, and the things your create with them so go out and start creating. Life is short. Live your dream and share your passion.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being nominated for this award!

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our company is sustained by our ability to continually innovate and dominate the marketplace with premium tea and herb blends that enrich people’s lives! Everyone within our organization is part of making these innovations a success - and we all share these accomplishments as a TEAm.

Next professional goal: Successful design and implementation of our next Philanthropic initiate with the newly founded Impact TEAm

Education: Bachelor of science in visual communication design, the University of California, Davis

Hometown: Piedmont, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: Best Friends Animal Society

Mentor/admired businessperson: Todd B. Rubin, Minister of Evolution at The Republic of Tea

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Brew

Typical day at the office: Zen....at a fast pace

Best place to work outside of your office: Feet up on a boat

Hobbies: Backpacking, river running, mountain biking, camping and hiking

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: Photographer

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Share my favorite place on earth with my husband - Yosemite

First job: Elementary School Summer Program First Grade Teacher’s Assistant

Social media you most use: Facebook - to keep track of all my family and friends that I don’t get to see as often as I would like

Favorite book: “Atlas Shrugged”

Favorite movie: “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade”

Favorite after-work drink: Chopin and Tonic, short with citrus and lots of ice

Last vacation: Self-guided Four-night river drip down the Green River in Desolation Canyon, Utah

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I’m taking the road less traveled

Favorite App: NOAA Radar Pro - I’m obsessed with weather

