Whistlestop, a nonprofit serving adults and people living with disabilities in Marin County, has promoted Ashley Baker to chief people officer.

The group, which offers meals and transportation services, stated that in this new position, Baker continues to report to CEO Joe O’Hehir and is responsible for leading a workforce of over 400 employees and volunteers.

Baker joined Whistlestop in October 2013 and previously was human resources manager then human resources director. Prior to joining Whistlestop, Baker worked at national outdoor gear and clothing retailer REI in its human resources department for 18 years.

Baker holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The announcement came on the heels of four other top positions filled recently: Bill Cullison to development operations director in February, Nancy Geisse to chief operating officer in January, Yvonne Roberts to chief donor relations officer in December and Jeff Wands to chief financial officer in October.