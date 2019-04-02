Less than a year after getting picked up in one of the biggest deals of 2018, job and recruiting portal Glassdoor again is adding to the accomplishments part of its resume with the expansion of product development outside the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Marin County-based company on Tuesday said it has expanded its product and software engineering operations into Chicago, which is set to bring dozens of new technology jobs to the company's office in the developing Fulton Market District. This follows recent news that the company opened its first French office.

"Chicago is an important growth city for Glassdoor," said President and Chief Operating Officer Christian Sutherland-Wong in the news release. "In less than three years, this office has grown into one of Glassdoor's largest employee centers, in large part due to the city's incredible talent pool. We look forward to building a stellar product and engineering group here."

John Stearns, senior director of software engineering and head of Chicago engineering team, said, "This team of engineers and product managers will be instrumental in fueling the growth and innovation that helps all companies, big and small, recruit and hire faster and more efficiently."

The Chicago-based product and software engineering team will be the first of Glassdoor's U.S. engineering teams based outside of its San Francisco Bay Area offices. The team will focus on recruiting innovation, including building Glassdoor recruiting products that help employers from large enterprises to small businesses hire and recruit quality talent more effectively. In addition to hiring for front-end, back-end, machine learning and test engineers, as well as engineering leaders, in the Chicago office, Glassdoor will also hire for other technical roles, including data scientists, product managers, and designers. Currently, the company is hiring for several newly created technical and product jobs with plans to add dozens more in the near future.

Located at 1330 W. Fulton St., the office is currently home to more than 250 Glassdoor employees, primarily across sales, customer success and other support functions. In less than three years, the company's Chicago office has grown from 30 employees to more than 250 and expects to grow to 400 employees in the coming years. Since signing a long-term lease for the Fulton West building managed by Sterling Bay, Glassdoor has expanded its footprint in the Fulton West building from 35,000 to 52,000 square feet to accommodate this growth.

Based in Mill Valley, Glassdoor employs more than 800 people around the world, including its affiliates. Of those, nearly 350 work at headquarters.

"As Glassdoor continues to grow, we are always evaluating opportunities to grow as our workforce does," said spokeswoman Amelia Green-Vamos in an email.

Beside Marin and Chicago, the company has offices in San Francisco; Canton, Ohio; Dublin; Paris; London; and Sao Paulo. The opening of the first office in France was announced last month, making it the company's third in Europe.

The company now has sites and mobile apps in 18 markets around the world and recently expanded into Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

In June, Japan-based human resources company Recruit Holdings completed the $1.2 billion acquisition of Glassdoor.

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire candidates at scale through recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries.