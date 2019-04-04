EAH Housing announced Wednesday the acquisition of The Hilarita Apartments in Tiburon. The property has 102 units, including one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.

The property sold March 25 for $8.53 million, according to public records. More than 200 people live at The Hilarita, including working families, middle- and high school-aged students, and low-income senior citizens, according to San Rafael-based EAH.

“Acquiring The Hilarita is part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and the preservation of affordable housing,” said Welton Jordan, vice president of real estate development for EAH Housing. “Through the EAH Housing Stewardship Initiative, we are ensuring that affordable rents are kept available in communities with high housing costs, and committing that EAH is ready to assist when the status of affordable properties are threatened or a board is in need of external support from a likeminded non-profit.”

The purchase of the property from the Hilarita-Tiburon Ecumenical Association will enable EAH Housing to renovate and preserve the property, the nonprofit said. Rehabilitation work is set to begin next year.

“EAH Housing is taking ownership of an affordable housing development it built more than 40 years ago for a local church group,” said Leelee Thomas, planning manager for Marin County Community Development Agency, in the announcement. “This is a prime example of how the County of Marin works with non-profit organizations to provide housing stability to the most vulnerable populations and encourage socio-economic diversity in our communities.”

The property was built in 1975 by EAH Housing as part of the former Section 236 program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That program encouraged the development of multifamily affordable housing.

“We’re excited that EAH Housing was able to purchase The Hilarita,” said Carolyn Grey, board president of the association, in the announcement. “For the last two years, EAH has been managing the property, and knows the needs of the community. They have the resources and the expertise to provide quality affordable housing to our residents - people who have lived in Tiburon for years.”

The Hilarita is located in Marin County, which has the highest median adjusted gross income by county in California, according to the state Finance Department.

Founded in 1968, EAH Housing develops and manages low-income multifamily housing for working families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities . About 20,000 people live in its 110-plus properties in 55 locales in California and Hawaii. The organization said it is one of the largest nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the Western U.S.