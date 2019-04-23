San Rafael-based Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), which is the parent company of Westamerica Bank, reported first-quarter earnings increased 2.6% from the end of 2018 and 12.0% from a year before.

The bank generated quarterly net income $19.6 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, up from $19.1 million (71 cents) in the fourth quarter and almost $2 million above the $17.5 million (66 cents) of the first quarter of last year.

In a statement, Chairman, President and CEO David Payne said the gains were partly because of a net interest margin increase to 3.12% in the first quarter of this year, up from 3.06% in the fourth quarter.

“Operating expenses declined to $25.2 million for the first quarter 2019 from $25.8 million for the fourth quarter 2018.” Payne added in the statement, “operating costs represented only 49 percent of revenues, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter 2019.”

The bank, which operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California, noted noninterest income for the quarter clocked in at $11.6 million, compared with $11.9 million for the final quarter and $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.