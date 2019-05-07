Susan Griffin-Black is co-founder and co-CEO of EO Products, a San Rafael-based manufacturer of natural body care products.

We asked her to draw on her decades of experience in business and to comment on how women can advance their careers and move forward in the workplace.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing women who want to take on leadership roles? What steps would you take to solve it?

To me, female leadership doesn’t emulate the patriarchy, it’s more about women coming into their own power and leading from that perspective. Female leadership embraces trusting one’s instincts, collaboration, inclusivity, and tapping into that practical wisdom women are just born with.

Our biggest challenge in this area is that our society is conditioned to think that the male-dominated way of doing business – which is often greedy and at the expense of humanity – is the only way. Instead I encourage women seeking leadership roles to educate themselves, train and mentor each other, and embrace a more female-centric view on how businesses can be run.

What is an example of a time you helped another woman foster her career or were helped by another woman do so?

My two sisters and I have been lifelong help for one another. They both own restaurants here in the Bay Area, and I’ve owned a handful of businesses including EO Products. We’ve lived through everything and have lived and shared key lessons with each other.

Additionally, my friends Margaret O’Leary and Joan Barnes have been a huge support to me, and I to them. We’re all in a 20-plus year conversation of supporting and helping each other.

What can women do for each other to advocate closing the gender pay gap in the workplace?

I encourage women to educate themselves so they can better advocate for themselves and others. Know the details of gender inequality and the pay gap in your industry, so when you are in a position to close it for yourself, you come empowered with information.

Self-advocacy can lead to group-advocacy which eventually leads to social change. If we all continue to advocate for what’s right and fair for everyone, we’ll move toward a place where a gender pay gap is no longer socially acceptable.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned working in business?

Easy. Hard. Don’t give up in either case.

What career advice would you give to your younger self?

Get really good at not going out of business.

Cash flow is queen, learn it and become fluent in it.

Find your tribe and stick with the people who support you no matter what.