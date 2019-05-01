s
Marin Specialty Surgery Center plans big expansion as demand for outpatient procedures grows

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | May 1, 2019, 1:03PM

| Updated 13 minutes ago.

After being vacant for about a decade, a 74,009-square-foot office building on a prominent Marin County hilltop is now half spoken for, thanks to new leases with a rapidly growing outpatient surgery center and a maker of high-end audio speakers.

Marin Health Ventures LLC leased 17,280 square feet on the second floor of 1 Thorndale Drive in north San Rafael, and tenant improvements are underway for occupancy late this year. The tenant has been doing business as Marin Specialty Surgery Center in 5,000 square feet at 505 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in Greenbrae for about 15 years, according to administrator Cory Hall. It’s an ambulatory outpatient surgery center, which means patients can be in and back home the same day.

The current facility focuses on orthopedic, urology and podiatry procedures, but the relocation to 1 Thorndale will allow for more of an emphasis on orthopedic procedures, with expansion into outpatient total-joint arthoplasty (replacement, etc.) and spine surgery, Hall said. The new facility will have three bigger operating rooms instead of the current two yet still have one procedure room. Currently, Greenbrae center completes about 330 procedures a month, totaling 3,375 last year.

“A lot of procedures now, particularly in orthopedics, can be transitioned to the outpatient ambulatory experience,” he said.

That shift has been helped by improved methods in surgery, preoperative and postoperative pain control, and anesthesia that allow more procedures to be done in an outpatient environment, Hall said. Avoiding hospital stays for otherwise healthy patients and employing modern procedures has allowed ambulatory surgery centers to save patients and health systems an average of 30% from the same work done in hospitals, he said.

Ownership of Marin Specialty Surgery Center is made up of about 20 physicians plus general partners Marin General Hospital and Surgical Care Affiliates, a Deerfield, Illinois-based company that operates more than 210 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals nationwide.

Leasing activity at 1 Thorndale also comes amid a change in management for the Sausalito-based family business that owns it. Skip Berg built Berg Holdings’ portfolio to over 2.7 million square feet, mostly in multifamily properties that have a total of more than 1,000 units, mostly in the Seattle area.

After a Santa Rosa portfolio sale in 2014, Berg Holdings now has just 1 Thorndale and 100,000-square-foot Marina Plaza office properties in the Bay Area.

Now managing director of Berg Holdings is 28-year-old son Carlo Berg. Before going off to business school then learning real estate, he spent summers in the family business maintenance crew, helping to ready apartments for new tenants.

“My dad told me at 13 that if I wanted a car, I’d better get a job,” he said. “I grew up working from 3 a.m. with a butcher until 8 a.m., then going to school, then doing framing. I’m very grateful Dad passed his work ethic on.”

When his father retired in 2017, he left work with a Seattle-area contractor to work full-time at Berg Holdings, analyzing the portfolio for adjustments. Though 1 Thorndale had been vacant since Disney and Sega divisions occupied much of the space in the early 2000s, the building actually made business sense to be vacant, acting as a loss vehicle for all the cash generated by the apartments and all the depreciating assets, Carlo Berg said.

After a 2013 deal to reconfigure the building as senior apartments fizzled, Berg Holdings was close to inking a lease for much of the space with Telltale Games, before funders pulled the plug on the San Rafael business last fall, Berg said.

Now occupying the balance of the middle floor is San Rafael-based Tympany, which was attracted to the $400,000 Disney and Sega soundrooms for development and testing of Tymphany speakers, including prototypes for the Amazon Alexa and Google Home speakers and car speakers for Bentley.

Berg Holdings has spent nearly $2.7 million on building upgrades in the past couple years, including $1.5 million on new infrastructure and the rest on common area upgrades such as replacing Sega’s sand feature in the atrium for a meeting area with high-tech audio-visual systems. Still available is the 39,000-square-foot top floor — the first floor is parking — with 24-foot clear-height ceilings.

Thorndale is a “beast” of a building, Berg said. It was constructed with 22,000 cubic yards of concrete and 79 miles of stainless steel post-tensioned cable, creating walls that are 2-feet thick and a foundation 8 feet thick.

Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE agents in San Francisco and Seattle represented Berg Holdings in the Marin Health Ventures lease, signed March 15. Kevin Colombo of Colliers International represented the tenant. Buck is the local leasing agent for the property.

Jeff Quackenbush (jquackenbush@busjrnl.com , 707-521-4256) covers real estate, construction and wine.