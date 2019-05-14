Read about other inspiring North Bay professionals, and see who has won North Bay Business Journal's Women in Business Awards in past years.

Larkspur-based video games and technology services outsourcing company Pole To Win International Inc. announced its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Deborah Kirkham will serve on the board of the its parent company, the publicly traded Tokyo-based Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc.

Appointed CEO of Pole To Win in January and charged with overseeing the parent company’s non-Japanese operations across 10 countries, Kirkham is the seventh member of the board and the first female, non-Japanese member.

Pole To Win International supports companies that build apps games and technology through localization, customer experience, audio production, testing and product development.

“I’m super excited and honored,” Kirkham said. “Beyond just leading my company Pole To Win I have the opportunity to collaborate and innovate with the board.”

She noted that while the culture of the Larkspur-based operation and its parent company were closely aligned, “Bringing an international perspective to a traditionally Japanese board means we have a broader view of the world.”

Asked about the timing and any possible reasons behind the promotion, Kirkham pointed to the company’s double digit year over year growth. “When I started we were in three offices we’re now in 16,” Kirkham said of the company she helms, noting it now had about 2000 employees. “We’ve grown substantially and I’ve certainly been a big part of driving that growth.”

Kirkham served as president and chief operating officer for eight years of Pole To Win and replaced the previous CEO Teppei Tachibana.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly characterized Deborah Kirkham's addition to the board, She is the first non-Japanese member.