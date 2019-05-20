Mount Tam Biotechnologies officially has bid farewell to its former Novato headquarters and is now operating out of New England.

The biotechnology startup, a spinoff of The Buck Institute for Age Research in Novato, inking a deal though the end of November to operate out of Burlington, Vermont, according to its annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11. The company said it had a contract to rent office space at Woodside Office Center in Novato that expired in November.

Chief Financial Officer James Stapleton told the Business Journal the move happened because the company’s CEO, Richard Marshak, is based in Vermont. Marshak joined the company as CEO in March 2016, and he has had been based in Vermont since the end of 2017, Stapleton said.

“We have no operations at all in California,” Stapleton said, noting the company has no plans to return.

In September 2015, Mount Tam used a reverse merger to become public traded. In that process, a company that wants to become publicly traded typically buys a defunct publicly traded “shell” company and changes its name to that of the acquiring company, the Business Journal reported in mid-2016, when Mount Tam was still renting lab space at The Buck.

The company is not the first North Bay publicly traded technology company to leave the region. Solar microinverter maker Enphase moved its headquarters from Petaluma to Fremont after inking a five-year lease for offices there in April of last year, and the Petaluma lease expires in April 2022, according to its annual regulatory filing.

Another example is Calix Inc. The telecommunications company was founded 20 years ago in Petaluma as part of a group of Telecom Valley companies in Marin and Sonoma counties. It shifted its global headquarters to San Jose in September and maintains a smaller office of about 125 employees in Petaluma.

And Raptor Pharmaceutical, started in 2006 by executives from San Rafael-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical, in 2017 vacated a large facility in the Hamilton Landing commercial complex in Novato after its $800 million merger with Horizon Pharma, announced in 2016.