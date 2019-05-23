San Rafael-based software maker Autodesk Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) reported first-quarter results Thursday, showing a jump in total net revenue from a year before, including gains across the company’s four main product groups.

Net revenues for the fiscal quarter, ended April 30, increased 31% to $735.5 million, from $559.9 million in the first quarter last year.

Autodesk posted a quarterly net loss of $24.2 million, down from a loss of $82.4 million during the same period last year. That translated into a quarterly diluted net loss per share of 11 cents during the first quarter versus 38 cents a year before.

“We are off to a strong start in fiscal 2020, with billings and free cash flow coming in at or above expectations and great momentum across the entire business,” President and CEO Andrew Anagnost said in the earnings announcement.

Across its four main business areas, the company saw a 37% increase in net revenue for its architecture, engineering and construction segment as well as a 37% increase in revenues for its AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT design and drafting software between the three months ending on April 30 2018 and the same period this year.

Autodesk’s manufacturing segment reported a 24% jump in net revenue, while its media and entertainment segment posted a 9% gain in net revenues over the same period.

The company’s stock fell more than 6% in aftermarket trading Thursday. After closing at $169.54 per share, the stock fell to $154 before rebounding slightly.