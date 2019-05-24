A year after the announcement that Glassdoor would be acquired by a Tokyo firm for $1.2 billion, the Marin County-based hub for job-seekers and recruiting companies said Thursday it plans to move its headquarters to San Francisco next year and hire hundreds there.

Glassdoor has inked a lease for four full floors of the 300 Mission Street building, currently known as 50 Beale St., with capacity for up to 800 employees, including 300 more workers over five years. The plan is to consolidate its existing teams at 353 Sacramento St. in the city to the new location in fall 2020.

"We will continue to operate in Marin for the foreseeable future and we will have enough space to accommodate Marin and North Bay residents," said spokeswoman Amelia Green-Vamos in an email, when asked where and how large the ongoing Marin office would be.

Glassdoor started in Marin in 2008 and now has 900 employees worldwide. As of April, the company employed nearly 350 at its Mill Valley headquarters, Green-Vamos said at the time.

In May of last year, Glassdoor announced its pending acquisition by Japan-based human resources company Recruit Holdings. That was completed a month later.

The news of Glassdoor's pending shift to San Francisco follows the headquarters move of telecommunications systems developer Calix to San Jose last fall. Software developer Autodesk remains based in San Rafael, but it has been growing its presence in San Francisco to attract talent.