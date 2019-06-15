North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Tania Anici Kelley to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background: My career spans nearly 30 years in marketing, advertising, and product and sales channel management. I have spent the last 15 years leading brand development, marketing communications, public relations, and digital marketing for Hennessy Funds.

Prior to joining Hennessy Funds I worked as director of Sales and Marketing for AT&T/Comcast, where I was part of the team that launched the first cable/broadband internet access in the U.S. in the late 1990s (anyone old enough to remember dial-up AOL should thank us!), and I also worked on the team that launched broadband-based phone services (now known as Xfinity) in the Bay Area.

I started my career at an advertising agency in San Francisco and subsequently moved to New England, where I worked for an IBM-funded start up and also TJX Companies (TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods) before moving into the telecommunications industry.

Education: Bachelor of science in business administration and marketing from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

Staff: A small marketing department, as well as three agencies – general marketing and sales, digital marketing, and public relations

Tell us about yourself and your company: Hennessy Funds serves over 300,000 investors nationwide. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded company that oversees, services, and markets the family of Hennessy Funds.

I oversee communications for both business entities. I joined Hennessy in 2003, when the firm managed just $200 million in assets, and today we manage over $5 billion. We’ve built the company through organic growth of our mutual funds and also through strategic acquisitions of other companies/funds. It has been very gratifying to work here and contribute to this growth and success. I am also really proud of Hennessy’s support of our community and local nonprofits.

On the personal side, I am married with two children, and we recently moved our family to Santa Rosa. I am passionate about education and support my children’s schools as much as possible through volunteering and fundraising. I have traveled literally around the world and am hopeful to continue to share my love of international travel with my kids.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

In the past year we designed and launched a new, leading-edge website for Hennessy Funds and integrated it with a very sophisticated CRM and marketing automation platform. These tools are enabling us to become much more data-driven and more productive and effective in our marketing and sales efforts. This has been and continues to be a great learning experience, and it has been very rewarding to lead this effort.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I am most proud of the recognition received from the Investment Management Education Alliance, a national mutual fund industry trade association. Since joining the organization 10 years ago, we have received a total of 36 STAR Awards, which recognize excellence in marketing, education, and communications.

In both 2017 and 2018, we received the “Overall Advisor Communication Award” for best in category marketing communications. It is particularly gratifying that STAR Awards are judged by peer companies in the investment management industry.