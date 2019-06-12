The more than 600-member San Rafael Chamber of Commerce announced that 28 participants make up the 2019 class of the San Rafael Leadership Institute.

The graduates are leaders from a cross-section of Marin businesses, nonprofits, media and government:

Mara Arguello, Tomatina’s

Emy Bagtas-Carmona, College of Marin

Fernando Barreto, Canal Alliance

Karen Campagna, Kaiser Permanente

Chip Cooper, Toyota Marin

Helga Cotter, Transportation Authority of Marin

Diane Henderson-Glishinski, DMH Land Use Planning

Andre Goode, Marin YMCA

Andrea Henderson, Bank of Marin

Kat Jones, EO Products

Noelle Jue, Marin General Hospital

Jonathan Kathrein, Reuben Junius & Rose LLP

Lindsay Lara, city of San Rafael

Jason Lau, Sonoma State University

Catherine Layton, Eckhoff & Company

Joe McCallum, Newmark Knight Frank

Lauren Monson, city of San Rafael

Lori Pearce, Marin Independent Journal

Christina Perrino, San Rafael City Schools

Brad Rogerson, Hanson Bridgett LLP

Miguel Ruelas, Hospice by the Bay

Bernie Schlotman, Wells Fargo Bank

Talia Smith, city of San Rafael

Julian Solis, College of Marin

Vickie Stranzel, CPi Developers

Shelby Tiegen, Marin Sanitary Service

Ruth Vosmek, Kaiser Permanente

Kathy Wall, Marin Sanitary Service