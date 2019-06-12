The more than 600-member San Rafael Chamber of Commerce announced that 28 participants make up the 2019 class of the San Rafael Leadership Institute.
The graduates are leaders from a cross-section of Marin businesses, nonprofits, media and government:
Mara Arguello, Tomatina’s
Emy Bagtas-Carmona, College of Marin
Fernando Barreto, Canal Alliance
Karen Campagna, Kaiser Permanente
Chip Cooper, Toyota Marin
Helga Cotter, Transportation Authority of Marin
Diane Henderson-Glishinski, DMH Land Use Planning
Andre Goode, Marin YMCA
Andrea Henderson, Bank of Marin
Kat Jones, EO Products
Noelle Jue, Marin General Hospital
Jonathan Kathrein, Reuben Junius & Rose LLP
Lindsay Lara, city of San Rafael
Jason Lau, Sonoma State University
Catherine Layton, Eckhoff & Company
Joe McCallum, Newmark Knight Frank
Lauren Monson, city of San Rafael
Lori Pearce, Marin Independent Journal
Christina Perrino, San Rafael City Schools
Brad Rogerson, Hanson Bridgett LLP
Miguel Ruelas, Hospice by the Bay
Bernie Schlotman, Wells Fargo Bank
Talia Smith, city of San Rafael
Julian Solis, College of Marin
Vickie Stranzel, CPi Developers
Shelby Tiegen, Marin Sanitary Service
Ruth Vosmek, Kaiser Permanente
Kathy Wall, Marin Sanitary Service