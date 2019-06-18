Nine North Bay cities and counties have reached a $415 million agreement with PG&E to settle claims related to the 2017 wildfires.

That agreement is part of a $1 billion proposal to settle local government claims against the state’s largest utility associated with wildfires going back to 2015.

Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, as well as the cities of Santa Rosa, Clearlake and Napa, said Tuesday they and Pacific Gas & Electric had agreed to a mediator’s proposal dealing with claims from the 2017 fires, after several days of meetings in San Francisco.

The rest of the settlement involves claims from the 2018 Camp fire and the 2015 Butte fire.

The payments are expected to be incorporated into PG&E’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan when it is finalized. Then the deal also must be approved by the bankruptcy court.

There is no guarantee of PG&E funding until the bankruptcy proceedings are complete, which isn’t anticipated until mid-2020, a Sonoma County spokeswoman said.

“Our commitment since day one of this legal matter has been to protect the interests of our residents and taxpayers,” said City of Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm. “This agreement, if approved, will not only help to support Santa Rosa’s recovery, but also to aid in our ability to invest in resiliency measures that may better protect our community from future disasters.”

Sonoma County Board Chairman David Rabbitt said, “This agreement, which must receive Bankruptcy Court approval, allows us to recover financial losses and repair fire damages to roads, infrastructure, and watersheds while protecting taxpayers.”

The settlement is exclusive of any separate claims by individual residents, businesses or others.

