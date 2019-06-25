Milk remained Marin County’s top agricultural crop last year — even though failing prices made it a less valuable product that the year before.

It’s the falling prices for milk that have suppressed the value of that Marin stalwart from 8% or 17%, depending on whether it was certified organic or conventional, according to the just-released 2018 Marin County crop report. Yet the total value of Marin agriculture increased about 8% to $94.1 million, thanks to 30%-plus jumps in sales of cattle, poultry and eggs.

“Despite falling milk prices for the fourth straight year, milk continues to be the leading commodity in Marin, accounting for 37% of the total value in 2018,” stated Stacy K. Carlsen, agricultural commissioner and director of weights and measures for the county.

Even so, the value of the organic milk produced in the county in 2018 dropped, compared with 2017. The price paid per hundredweight (100 pounds of milk, or cwt) was $27.39 in 2018, down 8.8% from $30.02 the year before. Production last year was 1.02 million cwt, up 1.3% from 1.01 million.

Conventional milk production declined 11.1% to 224,678 cwt last year from 252,644 in 2017. Price also dropped per hundredweight, down 6.8% to $14.12 from $15.10.

Dropping prices for milk have vexed dairy farmers in Marin for several years. According to the 2017 crop report, the value of milk produced dropped 21% in 2017 versus the year before, and the average organic milk price dropped 18.6%. At the time, officials blamed the decline on the shift of production to organic milk across the country, flooding supplies and dropping the price paid to farmers.

Surveying other animal commodities mentioned in the county’s annual report, the value of Marin’s output of poultry, including eggs and fryers, increased to $23.2 million in 2018 from $17.8 million in 2017, the county reported. Cattle followed — also on the plus side — jumping more than $4 million in value last year to $14.1 million. And the value of the county’s production of sheep and aquaculture declined.

Among the planted products the North Bay county produces, its best crop by dollar value was pasture products, going for an average of $75 per acre. Product value for last year was $11.5 million for 154,000 acres planted, up from $10.9 million.

Fruits, vegetables, wine grapes and nursery products last year climbed from 2017. The value of wine grapes increasing the most, 37%, topping $1 million.