Yung-Jae Lee, Ph.D., has been named the new dean of the Barowsky School of Business at Dominican University of California.

Lee’s appointment begins Aug. 1, the San Rafael-based private institution stated Monday. Lee succeeds Sam Beldona, Ph.D., who recently was named dean of the Kania School of Management at the University of Scranton.

Immediate tasks for the new dean, according to the university, include guiding the Barowski school as it seeks accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and developing “new degree and certificate programs in line with Dominican’s traditions and strengths.”

Lee comes to Dominican from Saint Mary’s College of California in the East Bay community of Moraga. He spent the past year as interim dean of its School of Economics and Business Administration. Lee, who joined Saint Mary’s in 1998 as a professor of business analytics, also has served as associate dean of graduate business and global programs, director of the professional MBA program, and chairman of the Operations Management and Quantitative Methods Department.

He previously taught at the University of California at Irvine, Chapman University, the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, and California State University campuses in Fullerton and San Marcos. Courses taught include Global Operations and Supply Chain Management, Operations Management, Quantitative Methods, Data Analysis, and Business Statistics.

He has also consulted with global companies, including Roche, McKesson, OASIS International, Abbot Medical Optics, Lucky Stores, Varian, Transcept and Walt Disney.

Lee earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Korea University and an MBA and Ph.D. in operations management from the University of California, Irvine.

Dominican University of California is one of the oldest educational institutions in the state. It was founded in 1890 as Dominican College by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael.