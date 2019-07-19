See previous months' jobs market reports . Check out data from all California counties .

Unemployment in June climbed higher in the North Bay's six counties, but mostly stayed under the California rate of 4.2%, according to preliminary state figures released Friday.

Among the North Bay’s six-county region, Marin County had the lowest unemployment rate last month, at 2.4%, followed by Napa and Sonoma counties — both coming in at 2.8%. Mendocino County reported an unemployment rate of 3.8%, followed by Solano County at 3.9%, and Lake County at 4.8%, according to the figures.

The state’s unemployment rate was unchanged from May, according to the state Employment Development Department. The national rate was 3.8%.

Notably, three North Bay counties reported a significant month-to-month spike in leisure and hospitality sector employment, as the summer vacation period picked up momentum. Napa County added 600 such jobs, while Sonoma and Solano counties added 500.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.4% in June, up from a revised 1.9% in May and below the year-ago estimate of 2.6%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; construction; and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in the educational and health services sector.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.8% in June, up from a revised 2.3% in May and below the year-ago estimate of 2.9%.

The county added hundreds of jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector; more jobs also became available in manufacturing and construction. There was a decline in jobs in trade, transportation and utilities.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.8% in June, up from a revised 2.3% in May and below the year-ago estimate of 2.9%.

The county added hundreds of jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector. Additional jobs became available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and educational and health services. There was a drop in government jobs.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.9% in June, up from a revised 3.3% in May and below the year-ago estimate of 4.1%.

The county added hundreds of jobs in leisure and hospitality; more jobs also became available in construction; manufacturing; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 3.8%, up from 3.2% in May but down from 3.9% a year before.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; retail; trade, transportation and utilities; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services, as well as state government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in June 2019 was 4.8%, up from 4.2% in May but down from 5.1% a year before.

The county added jobs in federal government; financial activities; information services; trade, transportation and utilities; and manufacturing. Fewer jobs were available in state and local government.