North Bay unemployment in July up slightly from June

All six counties in the North Bay region reported an uptick in unemployment last month, according to preliminary figures released Friday.

Marin County had the lowest unemployment rate, at 2.5%, followed by Napa and Sonoma counties — both coming in at 3%. Mendocino County reported an unemployment rate of 4%, followed by Solano County at 4.2%, and Lake County at 5.1%, according to estimates from the California Employment Development Department.

Meanwhile, California’s unemployment rate tied a record low 4.1% percent in July. The national rate was 4%.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was up from a revised 2.4% in June, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.6%.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government; trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3% in July, up from a revised 2.8% in June, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.9%.

The county added jobs in the manufacturing sector, as well as in trade, transportation and utilities. There was a decline in jobs in government jobs, as well as in educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3% in July, up from a revised 2.8% in June, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.9%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.4 percent for California and 4% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in construction; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in government; professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.2% in July, up from a revised 3.9% in June, and above the year-ago estimate of 4.1%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality. There was a decline in jobs in government; educational and health services; and professional and business services.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 4%, up from 3.8% in June. The county’s unemployment rate was 3.8% in July 2018.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; financial activities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in the government sector, as well as in transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in July was 5.1%, up from 4.8% in June, but down from 5.2% a year ago.

The county added jobs in wholesale trade; mining, logging and construction; financial activities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; and state and local government.