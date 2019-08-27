Marin County's AdvisoryCloud returns to fast-growth list after automating operations

Novato-based AdvisoryCloud, a software platform for executives to market themselves more exclusively, returns to the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list for a second time, only under a new name.

In March, The ExecRanks changed its name to put more focus on a prime goal of the service, to raise to profile of members so they are discovered and brought in as advisers, according to CEO Jonathan Aspatore, who founded the company in 2012.

“The last year has seen a lot of automation in our business, enabling us to focus our efforts on developing ways to give professionals the potential to monetize their knowledge and time as an advisor, while at the same time making it easier than ever before for companies of all sizes and in every corner of the world to hire advisors,” Aspatore said in the name-change announcement.

The company debuted on the Inc. 5000 in 2017 with $11.6 million in 2016 revenues and 765% three-year growth. On the 2019 list, the firm ranked No. 615 with 713% growth, finishing last year with $27.6 million.

AdvisoryCloud now has 156 employees in the Marin County headquarters and an office in Boise, Idaho. The company plans to hire more in 2020 in sales and customer service mainly.

“We have found that the talent pool in Novato and North Bay is strong, because we are able to tap into several regions including North Bay, San Francisco, and East Bay,” said Jessica Fanelli, community marketing manager. “AdvisoryCloud elicits a high-tech business culture driven by innovation, but its Novato headquarters takes our employees out of the urban environment and brings them to a highly desirable area for an enjoyable work/life balance.”

The company has over 12,000 members, she said.