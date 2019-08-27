Marin County kitchen tool innovation startup GIR debuts on national fast-growth list

Novato-based Sorry Robots LLC, better known by its brand names Get It Right and Voltaire, wants to start a revolution in your kitchen, and its success with crowdfunding a space-age spatula and other food tools has helped give it an ample helping of business, enough to qualify for the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growth companies.

With teams working from Marin County, Chicago and New York, the 19-employee company ranked No. 1,232 with 334% three-year revenue growth, capping last year with $2.7 million. Sales more than doubled in the past 12 months are projected to exceed $4 million this year, according to Quen Weng, customer service manager. The full-time workforce has expanded from 13 last year and only six 18 months ago, and a few more hires are envisioned for 2020.

“Geographic challenges are relatively low on our list,” Weng said of being based in Marin. “Instead, we’re fortunate to be tackling challenges that come from rapid growth, like expanding our infrastructure and distribution and managing a bigger team. Our mission of creating products that last a lifetime, and products that eliminate single-use waste like plastic straws and aluminium foil, really resonates with our customers in the North Bay.”

Get It Right, even better known as simply GIR, was started in 2012 by designers Samantha Rose, now CEO, and Christian Lester. Backed by rounds of crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2012 and 2013, the Ultimate Spatula was created, made with flexible, heat-resistant silicone and coming in a rainbow of colors.

That launch has led to variations such as GIR Mini, Skinny and Pro, as well extensions into other tools such as whisks. Line extensions include silicone bowl, cup and can covers of various sizes and shapes, designed to eliminate the need for plastic cling wrap.

The company has launched eight new products in the past year, including reusable straws.

“Since introducing our reusable silicone travel straws last fall, our customers have bought over half a million straws, eliminating the waste of millions of disposable plastic straws and protecting our oceans,” Weng said.

A new product launch is Voltaire, designed to be a portable, high-performance burr coffee grinder that monitors bean freshness, allows users to use a smartphone app to track use, and automatically reorders beans when they go stale.

Rose’s career before kitchen products included print and digital graphic design plus publications editing.