Marin County’s EO Products continues fast growth thanks to new products

Well into its second decade in business, EO Products continues to expand its line of all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free personal care products into greater retail distribution, bringing the San Rafael-based company back to the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growth companies for an eighth time in 10 years.

EO ranked No. 3,722 out of 5,000 firm, based on three-year revenue growth of 92%, ending 2018 with $47 million. Only 16 companies on this year’s list have qualified to come back that many times, according to Inc. magazine’s winner directory.

Sales are projected to reach about $60 million this year, according to Meredith Soden, brand marketing manager.

“We’re constantly growing, innovating and launching new products,” she said. “We recently launched a collection of essential oil perfumes in our EO brand, and new foaming kids soap in our Everyone for Every Body brand.”

The workforce also has expanded, from 137 at the end of last year to 165 now, 70% of whom live in the North Bay. The company plans to expand the workforce by another 20%-25% in the foreseeable future, according to Soden.

But in addition to souther Marin County being an expensive place to manufacturer, it’s a challenging locale for hiring, because of the high cost of living locally, she said.

“We also find that the hiring process can take longer than average when filling certain positions,” Soden said. “There aren’t many other manufacturers in Marin, and so the candidate pool for individuals with specific manufacturing skill sets is limited within Marin. We have instituted a generous commuting benefit for our employees to make public transportation from Sonoma County more attractive.”

From a garage business in San Francisco in 1995, the body care company makes bath and body care products with botanical extracts and essential oils in a certified organic facility.