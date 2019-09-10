Plan now, before any market correction, says Marin County financial adviser

Bruce Raabe, CEO of Mill Valley-based Relevant Wealth Advisors, shares his financial advice with the Business Journal.

What difference does the age of a client make in what you suggest to them as an investment strategy?

The recent tax reform has certainly reset the investment landscape for our clients.

Typically, the older you are the more experience you have. This is not always true with investment experience. We work with a range of clients who have accumulated significant wealth. Their goals are often similar — to protect their wealth while growing it at a reasonable rate.

Younger clients may be in an accumulation phase while older clients may be more interested in income and liquidity. With people living longer and longer, age has become less important.

How do you help a client determine what level of risk they are comfortable with when it comes to investing their money? Are there key questions you ask to assess that risk?

Risk is easy to identify when you have too much of it. With the stock market rising over 200% in the last decade, it’s easy to become complacent and ignore your own risk tolerance. We take the time to carefully qualify our clients’ goals and risk tolerance. Only then can we establish the ideal asset allocation and investment strategy.

With faster technology, algorithms to pick stocks and instantaneous investments, are clients making more frequent moves with their money, not being content to stay with investments for the long haul? What do you tell them if you consider this approach unwise?

Technology has changed the investment landscape considerably over the last decade. Few realize that over 70% of the trading every day is determined by computer algorithms and only about 5% of the trades each day are made by individual investors.

This explains the volatility we’ve seen over the last year — with the market dropping 20% at the end of 2018 only to climb 20% this year. Our clients are aware that market timing does not work. Having a long term outlook helps avoid the impulse to be too active.

Partnering with an investment expert can ensure you do not make too many investment mistakes. Remember, if you lose 50%, it takes a 100% gain to get back to even.

What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?

Many investors have become too accustomed to easy double-digit returns. With the S&P 500 returning about 14% per year over the last decade, it’s easy to forget the decade before when the market was down for the decade.

Many investors do not realize the 20 year return on the S&P 500 Index is only 5%. Now is a great time to reflect on your investment strategy and personal risk tolerance before we see the next market correction.

What is your best advice on planning for a financially secure future?

Save at least 10% of your income each year and invest across a diversified strategy. And don’t forget to update your will or trust at least every three years. What’s the point of accumulating wealth if you do not protect it from unnecessary taxes or it ends up in the wrong hands?

As they say, none of us are getting out of here alive. Plan accordingly.