Making money is best when times are good, says adviser at Novato's Valley Oak Wealth

Tim Russell, founder of Valley Oak Wealth, shares his tips for growing your nest egg.

What difference does the age of a client make in what you suggest to them as an investment strategy?

Most advisers look at age when determining an investment strategy or allocation. We think it is more important to look at a client’s life expectancy, as well as family health history, to help determine which of our investment strategies are best for their needs.

How do you help a client determine what level of risk they are comfortable with when it comes to investing their money? Are there key questions you ask to assess that risk?

A good risk assessment tool is critical, specifically one that measures potential market gains and losses. Once we determine a client’s risk level we allocate their funds into strategy buckets that help spread the risk and help them ride out market volatility.

With faster technology, algorithms to pick stocks and instantaneous investments, are clients making more frequent moves with their money, not being content to stay with investments for the long haul? What do you tell them if you consider this approach unwise?

No; fortunately, our clients do not make this mistake very often. If they do, we remind them of the initial conversations about timelines, risk factors and allocations. This is also alleviated by having the client’s funds allocated into several different investment strategies, one of which might fit this short time horizon.

What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?

Too much headline risk, TV, social media and “stock market analysts,” providing us too much up-to-the-minute financial market data on why the market is up or down at any given time.

What is your best advice on planning for a financially secure future?

Make sure you take advantage of any employer programs available.

Never buy consumer items on credit.

The key to wealth is not losing a lot of money when the economy turns down instead of making a lot of money when the economy is growing.

Do not make investment decisions on emotion.