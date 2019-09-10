Survive a financial storm with a solid wealth management plan, says Marin County adviser

Margarita Perry, senior vice president of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. in Marin County, shares her financial advice with the Business Journal.

What difference does the age of a client make in what you suggest to them as an investment strategy?

When I sit down with a client in the beginning and work on their financial plan, I need to have an understanding if they are in the wealth-accumulation phase or the wealth-preservation phase. Age plays a big role in this. If you are young, employed with years of earnings potential ahead of you, you can be a little more aggressive in your portfolio. Time is on your side.

If you are retired and living off of your investments, a more conservative portfolio may be prudent.

There are many considerations — cash flow needs, job stability, family obligations, such as educational expenses or caring for elder parents or considering long-term care needs for yourselves. This is why a comprehensive plan is so important in building a sound investment strategy.

How do you help a client determine what level of risk they are comfortable with when it comes to investing their money? Are there key questions you ask to assess that risk?

I start with an in-depth financial plan and a detailed questionnaire. This really prompts my clients to think about what is important to them, what their wishes and dreams are, what their level of experience in investing is and what amount of risk they can comfortably tolerate.

So many times I see that a client’s risk tolerance has been influenced by past mistakes, bad information, emotion and social influence. I use the work that I have done with behavioral finance to help educate my clients on how these influence their investment decisions. By having a solid financial plan, clients are less likely to overreact to market conditions because they have a clear process in place that is customized to their needs.

With faster technology, algorithms to pick stocks and instantaneous investments, are clients making more frequent moves with their money, not being content to stay with investments for the long haul? What do you tell them if you consider this approach unwise?

It became quite evident in the fourth quarter of 2018 and with current market volatility that program trading and algorithms have really exacerbated the market swings. You couple that with all the political news, global growth slowdown and constant tweets, and you have a skittish market. My clients have stayed the course and have not overreacted.

We have tweaked their portfolios over the last year to become a bit more defensive, but they are not making frequent moves. I think the key is making sure you communicate with your clients and talk them through the causes of the big swings and to remind them that over the long run a sound, diversified financial plan will weather the storm.

What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?

I think investors are being whipsawed around by the constant media coverage of negative news; it can be information overload at times. It is hard to turn the TV off and not react to the swings in the market. What I see is that investors make the mistake of letting fear creep into their investment process. Thus they are more likely to overreact to headline news and panic sell. I see this especially with investors who do not have a financial adviser and rely on the internet or the media for guidance.

Working with an experienced financial adviser who has been through different market cycles will help you stay disciplined in your planning process and help you navigate the rough times in the market.