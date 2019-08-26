Glassdoor promoting Christian Sutherland-Wong to CEO as co-founder Robert Hohman shifts role

Glassdoor, the Marin County-based online hub for job-seekers and recruiting companies, on Monday announced President and Chief Operating Officer Christian Sutherland-Wong has been promoted to CEO, while the current CEO, co-founder Robert Hohman, will step down but remain chairman.

Both appointments become effective Jan. 6, 2020. In a prepared statement, Hohman weighed in on why he is deciding to step down:

“After more than twelve years of leading Glassdoor, it’s simply time for me to step out of the day to day and begin serving as chairman, responsible for helping guide the long term direction of the company. I am extremely proud of what Glassdoor has accomplished and it is well positioned for continued global success under Christian’s leadership and his senior executive team.”

Hohman has been involved in directing the future of other startups, according to Crunchbase. He invested $1.8 million in a seed round for fast-growing Sausalito employment tech firm Waggl in 2014 and last October participated in a $50 million series B round for e-sports developer Cloud9. A Waggl spokeswoman said Hohman continues to be an adviser.

Mill Valley-based Glassdoor announced earlier this year it planned to move its headquarters to San Francisco. A spokesperson for the company confirmed in an email the company planned to relocate during fall 2020.

Founded in 2008, the company reports nearly 1,000 employees across 10 offices in seven countries.

The Business Journal previously reported that Glassdoor inked a lease for 117,000 square feet on four full floors in the city, in a space with has capacity for up to 800 employees, including 300 more workers over five years. The plan is to consolidate existing teams at 353 Sacramento St. in the city to the new location in fall 2020.

In June of last year, Glassdoor was acquired by Japan-based human resources company Recruit Holdings for $1.2 billion.