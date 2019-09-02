4 North Bay women reveal secrets to entrepreneurial success

Entertainment events organizer, cannabis deliverer, renowned cheese maker, significant real estate investor. Discover how these proprietors boot-strapped their ventures, navigated obstacles or steered family business to the third generation.

Living her lifelong dream to be a performer and highlight great performances, Krysta Cook owns Santa Rosa-based Symmetry Entertainment and Design, and she organizes “wow” corporate and private entertainment events across the North Bay, even designing the costumes herself. (read her story)

A Texas transplant who never intended to get into the newly legal industry, Alexa Wall is co-founder of San Rafael-based cannabis company Moonflower Delivery, which picks up products from licensed distributors and drops them off across Sonoma and Marin counties. (read her story)

Sheana Davis of The Epicurean Connection has made a name for herself in Sonoma and Napa counties as an innovative cheese maker, caterer and educator. Longtime clients include Straus Family Creamery, Jackson Family Wines, John Ash & Co., Stark Reality restaurants, Fairmont Mission Inn Sonoma and Silverado Resort in Napa. (read her story)

Stephanie Plante is the third generation to run San Rafael-based commercial real estate company CPi Developers (formerly Cal-Pox Inc.), operator of Target-anchored Shoreline Center, and now she’s investing in a next-gen service station and helping to guide the city’s land-use future. (read her story)

