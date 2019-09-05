Glassdoor names Carina Cortez to lead HR from the c-suite

Carina Cortez has joined job recruiting firm Glassdoor as its senior vice president and chief people officer, the Mill Valley-based company announced Thursday.

Cortez brings 20 years of human resources, recruiting and people operations experience to a company that currently employs nearly 1,000 employees across 10 offices in seven countries, according to Glassdoor. She has previously was executive vice president of human resources at loan-origination software company Ellie Mae, based in the San Francisco East Bay. Before that, Cortez was vice president of human resources at Walmart eCommerce.

“I am thrilled to welcome Carina to Glassdoor. She brings tremendous experience and leadership to our people teams as we continue our global growth, both as a business and an employer,” stated Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer, in the announcement. “Glassdoor is a company on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love, and I’m confident that Carina will build on Glassdoor’s excellence as an amazing employer and help us hire hundreds more talented employees around the world.”

Cortez holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resource management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

In addition to Mill Valley, Glassdoor has offices in San Francisco; Chicago; Uniontown, Ohio; London; Dublin; Sao Paulo; and recently opened offices in Toronto; Paris; and Hamburg, Germany. The company was acquired in June 2018 and plans to move its headquarters to San Francisco next year.