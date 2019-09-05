Glassdoor names Carina Cortez to lead HR from the c-suite

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 5, 2019, 9:01AM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Carina Cortez has joined job recruiting firm Glassdoor as its senior vice president and chief people officer, the Mill Valley-based company announced Thursday.

Cortez brings 20 years of human resources, recruiting and people operations experience to a company that currently employs nearly 1,000 employees across 10 offices in seven countries, according to Glassdoor. She has previously was executive vice president of human resources at loan-origination software company Ellie Mae, based in the San Francisco East Bay. Before that, Cortez was vice president of human resources at Walmart eCommerce.

“I am thrilled to welcome Carina to Glassdoor. She brings tremendous experience and leadership to our people teams as we continue our global growth, both as a business and an employer,” stated Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer, in the announcement. “Glassdoor is a company on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love, and I’m confident that Carina will build on Glassdoor’s excellence as an amazing employer and help us hire hundreds more talented employees around the world.”

Cortez holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resource management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

In addition to Mill Valley, Glassdoor has offices in San Francisco; Chicago; Uniontown, Ohio; London; Dublin; Sao Paulo; and recently opened offices in Toronto; Paris; and Hamburg, Germany. The company was acquired in June 2018 and plans to move its headquarters to San Francisco next year.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine