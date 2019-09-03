Marin County's Redwood Trust plans to raise funds through 11M-share offering

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 3, 2019, 4:37PM
Updated 14 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Real estate investment trust Redwood Trust in Mill Valley announced plans Tuesday to sell 11 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. are co-managers for the proposed offering.

Redwood expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65 million shares of its common stock in the offering

In August, the firm announced a 6% dip in earnings in its fiscal second-quarter income, compared with the first fiscal quarter of the year.

The investor in residential property loans and a credit source for them reported $31 million in quarterly net income, down from $54 million in the first quarter and $33 million at midyear 2018. But half-year earnings, at $86 million, were 7.5% ahead of that pace last year.

“GAAP earnings per share declined in the second quarter, as we experienced a reduced benefit to investment fair value changes from spread tightening and lower realized gains from sales of available-for-sale securities,” the company wrote in a report released along with the financial results.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles are financial industry standards for communicating company performance. GAAP earnings tend not to exclude unusual events, such as write-downs and restructuring.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine