12 named for Spirit of Marin Awards in 2019

Bank of Marin announced the winners of this year’s Spirit of Marin Awards.

It's the 26th edition of the program, which recognizes “the philanthropic leadership, volunteerism and success of Marin’s businesses, business leaders and volunteers,” the bank stated Tuesday.

Here are this year’s winners, listed alphabetically by the nominating chamber of commerce:

• Corte Madera Chamber – Gary Stymus, Best Western Corte Madera Inn

• Fairfax Chamber – Richard Pedemonte

• Hispanic Chamber – Dr. Mayra Perez, San Rafael City Schools

• Larkspur Chamber – Jeff Laine, Mollie Stone’s, Greenbrae

• Mill Valley Chamber - Jim Iavarone, Jim Revoir, Jim Welte, The Miller Avenue Champions

• Novato Chamber, Large Business – Pini Hardware

• Novato Chamber, Small Business – Kona Ice of North Marin

• San Anselmo Chamber - Pat Townsley, Creekside Pizza & Taproom

• San Rafael Chamber, Large Business – Marin Independent Journal

• San Rafael Chamber, Small Business – City Carpets

• Sausalito Chamber – Christopher Holbrook, Studio 333

• Tiburon Peninsula Chamber – Erin Burns

Winners, as nominated by the Marin County chambers of commerce, will be honored at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at St. Vincent’s School for Boys in San Rafael. Marin County Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke is this year’s featured speaker.

Luncheon reservations are required and are $60 per person. To make a reservation, go to www.spiritofmarin.com or call 415.884.5360. The attire for this year’s event is business casual.