Mendocino County wine capsule maker Maverick Enterprises wins supplier award for 2019

With expansion coming soon, beverage capsule producer Maverick Enterprises of Ukiah is selected for the supplier category of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019.

Maverick is a secondary closure manufacturer providing capsules to the wine, distilled spirits and specialty food industries. With a wealth of knowledge in its 27 years in business, Maverick is the major manufacturer in the industry, working with companies in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and around the world.

With Maverick’s products, it is domestic supplier producing Poly, PVC, Almost Tin Premium and Sparkling Capsules as a fully vertically integrated manufacturing facility located in Ukiah.

Through Maverick’s ownership group at Sparflex, it is able to provide many other products in tin, wirehoods, digital printing, and alternate technologies that greatly increases the scope and capabilities of its team both nationally and internationally.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

Maverick is the largest manufacturer of closures in North America.

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years, and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

In the last five years we have seen a lot of changes done in the way of really pushing the boundaries of artwork and features on capsules. We at Maverick in answer to this have been continuously working on innovative new techniques, printing capabilities and technologies that raise the bar on artwork, graphics, features, colors, sustainability and more for our customers. We look to continue to help our customers strive for the highest quality and manufactured product on the market.

What are two or three projects your company is in the midst of or planning to begin within the next year?:

Maverick has some exciting things coming with expansion to our facilities, some new design capabilities, new product launches and more coming over the next few years. We are looking forward to sharing with the industry very soon.