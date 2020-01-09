Mendocino hoteliers add forest bathing to relaxation enticements for visitors to California's North Coast

Where can you go to take a deep dive into the ocean and redwoods, find inner peace and sharpen your mental and physical health?

If you said Mendocino County, that will be music to the ears of the region’s tourism promoters.

“Mendocino County just in general is a great place to get away after the excesses of the holiday season, not just for the natural beauty, but also to just relax and start off the new year right,” said Alison de Grassi, director of marketing and media at Visit Mendocino County.

“One of the things we’re highlighting (going into 2020) is the forest bathing treatment, which is new to California but old to Japan,” she said, noting that both Brewery Gulch Inn in Mendocino and Unbeaten Path Tours in Stewarts Point offer their own take on the concept.

Forest bathing, or Shrinrin-yoku, was developed in Japan during the 1980s and is rooted in the idea of immersing or bathing yourself in the forest for its perceived health benefits.

Guy Pacurar, owner of Brewery Gulch Inn, a 10-room hotel situated among the redwoods and Mendocino Coast, said his wife, Sarah, had read an article about the Shinrin-yoku forest-bathing experience and thought it would be a nice addition the inn’s offerings.

“Everybody offers hiking in the area,” Pacurar said. “We wanted something that was guided.”

The pair partnered with Delphine Davidson, a local wellness expert, and developed two programs for the inn’s guests, as well as for local residents. The Shrinrin-yoku forest bathing program launched last spring, with two choices.

The “dipping your toes” option is a 1.5-hour guided forest meditation that takes place at Van Damme State Park and includes gentle walking, quiet periods of sitting, meditative interaction with nature, breathing exercises, locally made herbal tea and wild berries when in season, he said. The cost is $175 per person.

The second offering is “the full body immersion,” a half-day program at $350 per person that adds breakfast at the inn, yoga, lunch prepared by the inn’s chef, guided meditation and a personal holistic health strategy.

“Most of the things we do that are ancillary to the actual stay (involve) little markup for ourselves,” he said. “We do it more to enhance the guest experience.”

Down the coast, Unbeaten Path Tours and Yoga offers an array of activities, all led by owner Margaret Lindgren. Her forest bathing experience is called Unbeaten Breathwalk, which she describes as a yogic, rhythmic and meditative walking program that develops greater clarity, energizes the mind and body and offers a “workout for the soul.” Yogic is a term relating to the activity or philosophy of yoga.

The cost is $95 per person and is best suited for people age 16 or older who are comfortable walking at varying intervals of speed, she noted.

Visit Mendocino County also is touting mineral baths, secluded farm and river retreats, and the City of 10,000 Buddhas, where visitors can join a daily service.

The tourism bureau last year worked with a marketing consultant from TheorySF and a media-buying company called Media Matters Worldwide — both in San Francisco, de Grassi told the Business Journal last summer.

According to Mendocino’s business improvement district’s most recent report in June, “Tourism remains a notable employer within the county, with the industry supporting 7,070 jobs and generating earnings of more than $214 million. Building and maintaining awareness of the county as a viable and vital tourism destination is top of mind for marketing efforts in 2019–2020.”