Project financing: Land loan from Ukiah, construction loan from Wells Fargo Bank, AHP Federal Loan Bank funds, a Mendocino County block grant, T.R. Ericksen Foundation grant, Veterans Affairs Supported Housing funds, and 9 percent California tax credit for affordable housing

The Sun House senior living apartments project in Ukiah involved the construction of 28 units in three two-story residential buildings along with a community center on 1.51 acres of land in just 16 months. Square footage of built space totaled 35,600 square feet and also included site work for garden vegetable plots, a footpath to the Northwest Pacific Rail Trail and a dog run. Ten Sun House units are reserved for veterans.

Related Stories Discover 26 of the North Bay's most intriguing construction projects of 2018

PEP Housing, a not-for-profit senior-housing developer, owns this tax credit-sponsored affordable senior-housing project that abuts the downtown district and is next door to the Grace Hudson Memorial Museum, dedicated to the work of an artist who painted some 700 Native American Pomo Tribe member portraits.

The Sun House project pays homage to the museum’s 1890s-era vintage Sun House, the original home of Grace and John Hudson, through stylistic and material similarities.

The design, by architect Robert W. Hayes, incorporates universal design features, and sustainable building practices. The community center provides an activity hub that includes a library, kitchen, mail pick-up, and a large gathering space to promote interaction between tenants. An elevator serving all floors is located adjacent to this center.

Sustainable elements include south-facing roofs with photo voltaic panels supplying all residential electrical needs, building systems that are 45 percent more efficient than minimum state standards, along with fly-ash concrete additives and sustainable finish materials throughout.