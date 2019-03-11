A version of this story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Fetzer Vineyards of Hopland has hired Stephanie Peachey to develop and lead the winery’s fine wine division.

Peachey will oversee brands such as Sanctuary, The Elysian Collection by Bonterra Organic Vineyards, the Fringe Collective and the estate Biodynamic vineyard line from Bonterra. She also will be in charge of the fine wine portfolio of its parent company, Viña Concha y Toro, headquartered in Chile.

“We saw the need for a Fine Wine Division following our expansion in South American imports in 2018, and also to address the growing interest among U.S. trade and consumers in the premium and luxury segments of the market,” Giancarlo Bianchetti, CEO of Fezter said in a statement.

She previously was vice president for brand strategy at Kosta Browne winery in Sebastopol and vice president of direct-to-consumer sales at Vintage Wine Estates.