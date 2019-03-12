Read more about cannabis commerce in the North Coast: nbbj.news/cannabis

Two cannabis advocacy groups in Mendocino County announced Monday that they would merge.

The Mendocino County Growers Alliance and Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association will become the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance.

“It is exciting to see the maturation process of the cannabis community. We are learning to streamline our efforts and limited resources to accomplish our shared goals,” said Casey O’Neil, the group’s policy chairman, in the statement.

Founded in 2016, the association was composed of industry professionals whose mission was to promote and preserve the county’s heritage of cannabis production, according to the press release. The growers alliance, founded in 2017, counted farmers and other cannabis businesses among its membership and focused on business development, education and public policy programs.