San Francisco-based cannabis company Flow Kana plans to purchase the 12-acre Mendocino County campus of the Solar Living Center, according to an announcement this week from one of the North Coast's pioneers in popularizing photovoltaic energy.

John Schaeffer, founder and president of the Real Goods store at the core of the Hopland site, said in a post on the company blog that Flow Kana CEO Michael Steinmetz “understood the vision of the Solar Living Center – everything from cob houses and biodynamic farming to farm-to-table organics. I think I could have searched for 20 years and never found anyone so in tune with what we’re doing as the folks at Flow Kana.”

The center houses store, educational nonprofit Solar Living Institute and the Emerald Pharms cannabis dispensary. None of those operations will be disturbed by the sale, according to the Real Goods statement.

“We expect to keep all three tenants working harmoniously on the campus. None of our plans will be disruptive to them. They are totally independent from us,” said Steinmetz Flow Kana in the post.

Flow Kana plans to use the center for educational demonstrations, rather than a pot farm, and Schaeffer, 70, plans to remain involved with the center over the next two years, the announcement said.

“I’m not quite ready to retire,” he wrote.

Flow Kana has raised $175 million in a few rounds of funding and last year purchased the former Fetzer Vineyards winery complex in Mendocino County.