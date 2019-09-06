California postrecession job growth 8th in US, but North Bay in bottom 3rd of state's biggest regions

As markets fret over when the country’s longest running expansion will end, the North Bay continues to have among the lowest unemployment rates — averaging 3.4%. Yet a new state report said the area was not among the California's top job producers in the last nine years.

The state averaged 22.5% growth in nonfarm jobs between July 2010 and July 2019, according to the Employment Development Department. Despite adding 101,000 nonfarm jobs in that period, the six North Bay counties — Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake — averaged 20.5% growth over that time frame. Among the state’s largest regions, that ranks at the bottom third.

Top among the state's largest regions were the Bay Area and Peninsula, increasing the number of jobs in the period by 35.9%, the state reports.

The employment department painted an optimistic forward look to the state’s job-producing future, while crediting California for creating more than 3 million jobs since the Great Recession, December 2007–June 2009.

"Despite its large size, California also added jobs at a faster pace than most other states over the last 113 months," said the department’s Labor Day Briefing.

The state's 23.2% nonfarm job gain from February 2010 through July 2019 ranked eighth highest among the 50 states and bettered the nation’s 16.7% job gain over the same period, the report said. From the Great Recession to July of this year, the state gained 3.2 million nonfarm jobs, offsetting 1.3 million jobs lost from July 2008 to February 2010.

The top industries feeding that trend, the data show, are construction, leisure and hospitality, professional services and education and health services. Retail was a weak job producer.

Looking forward, California’s total employment is projected to increase by 3.2% (612,000 jobs) between the second quarter of 2018 and the middle of next year, reaching nearly 19.5 million jobs. The occupational groups with the most projected growth are personal care and service (79,100), food preparation and serving related (62,400), and construction and extraction (56,000).

Total job openings are projected to be 4.8 million over the same time period, including the creation of new jobs and positions vacated by workers leaving the labor force or making career changes.

“Perhaps most importantly, as of July 2019, there were no signs that the prevailing trend of steady job growth in California would end anytime soon,” the report said.