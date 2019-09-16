4 North Bay firms on B Corp 'Best in the World' list; Dry Creek Vineyard's Kim Wallace named top wine exec; more news

Five North Bay companies were named among this year's B Corporation Best in the World.

Here are Bay Area companies on the list:

Abacus Wealth Partner, Sebastopol

Beneficial State Bank, Oakland

Clear Blue Commercial, Petaluma

CORE Foods, Oakland

Lift Economy Consulting, San Francisco

Giving Something Back Workplace Solutions, Oakland

Green Retirement Inc., Oakland

Montcalm TCR, San Francisco

Numi Organic Tea, Oakland

Partnership Capital Growth, San Francisco

Portola Creek Capital, San Francisco

REBBL, Emeryville

RSF Capital Management PBC, San Francisco

Sonen Capital, San Francisco

Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park

Troon Pacific Inc., San Francisco

World Centric, Rohnert Park

Yellow Leaf Hammocks, San Francisco

The companies were named by B Lab, a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as “a force for good.” B Lab’s initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. Today there are 3,000 certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, dedicated to using business as a force for good and a shared goal of redefining business success.

—

The Sonoma County region has been named a finalist for the 2019 Wine Star Awards for Wine Region of the Year. Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace is also nominated in the category of Wine Executive of the Year.

The announcement from Sonoma County Winegrowers and Sonoma County Vintners stated each year, editors of Wine Enthusiast honor the individuals and companies that have made outstanding achievements in the wine and beverage world.

Winners will be announced on winemag.com on Oct. 31 and appear in the special Dec. 31 “Best of Year” issue. Honorees will be presented their Wine Star Award trophies at the 20th anniversary black-tie awards dinner on Jan. 27, 2020, hosted in San Francisco at the Palace of Fine Arts.

—

Bill Silver, president at CannaCraft; Marcus Benedetti, chairman and CEO at Clover Sonoma; and Nicole Serres, owner of Star Staffing and author, are among the speakers for the annual “Lessons from Leaders” event on Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sonoma State University’s Student Center in Rohnert Park.

Tickets are available for free to current SSU students, $12.50 for SSU alumni, and $25 for community members. Tickets can be purchased through the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lessons-from-local-business-leaders-tickets-71685706879

The event is sponsored by the Sonoma MBA Alumni Forum, SSU Alumni Association, and SSU Career Center.

­—

Elizabeth Gore, president and chairwoman of Alice, will be the keynote speaker at a Business Edge Briefings Series event on Oct. 16, in the Creekside Room on the Dominican University of California campus in San Rafael.

The breakfast meeting program — “How to Launch and Grow Your Business in Ways You Have Never Heard of: Meet Alice” — begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. The program is from 8-9:30 a.m.

Alice is a free, AI-driven platform that helps business owners find the most effective path to start and grow their companies. Alice advocates for diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurial ecosystems across the globe. Tickets are $25, which include breakfast. Register here: https://bit.ly/2lKLLUw.

—

The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is the first location in Napa County to offer Volta charging stations for electric vehicles. The two new charging stations installed in the outdoor parking area are free to use and are now available for the public to top off their charge while visiting The CIA at Copia.