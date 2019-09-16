4 North Bay firms on B Corp 'Best in the World' list; Dry Creek Vineyard's Kim Wallace named top wine exec; more news

September 16, 2019, 11:13AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Five North Bay companies were named among this year's B Corporation Best in the World.

Here are Bay Area companies on the list:

  • Abacus Wealth Partner, Sebastopol
  • Beneficial State Bank, Oakland
  • Clear Blue Commercial, Petaluma
  • CORE Foods, Oakland
  • Lift Economy Consulting, San Francisco
  • Giving Something Back Workplace Solutions, Oakland
  • Green Retirement Inc., Oakland
  • Montcalm TCR, San Francisco
  • Numi Organic Tea, Oakland
  • Partnership Capital Growth, San Francisco
  • Portola Creek Capital, San Francisco
  • REBBL, Emeryville
  • RSF Capital Management PBC, San Francisco
  • Sonen Capital, San Francisco
  • Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park
  • Troon Pacific Inc., San Francisco
  • World Centric, Rohnert Park
  • Yellow Leaf Hammocks, San Francisco

The companies were named by B Lab, a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as “a force for good.” B Lab’s initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. Today there are 3,000 certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, dedicated to using business as a force for good and a shared goal of redefining business success.

The Sonoma County region has been named a finalist for the 2019 Wine Star Awards for Wine Region of the Year. Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace is also nominated in the category of Wine Executive of the Year.

The announcement from Sonoma County Winegrowers and Sonoma County Vintners stated each year, editors of Wine Enthusiast honor the individuals and companies that have made outstanding achievements in the wine and beverage world.

Winners will be announced on winemag.com on Oct. 31 and appear in the special Dec. 31 “Best of Year” issue. Honorees will be presented their Wine Star Award trophies at the 20th anniversary black-tie awards dinner on Jan. 27, 2020, hosted in San Francisco at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Bill Silver, president at CannaCraft; Marcus Benedetti, chairman and CEO at Clover Sonoma; and Nicole Serres, owner of Star Staffing and author, are among the speakers for the annual “Lessons from Leaders” event on Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sonoma State University’s Student Center in Rohnert Park.

Tickets are available for free to current SSU students, $12.50 for SSU alumni, and $25 for community members. Tickets can be purchased through the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lessons-from-local-business-leaders-tickets-71685706879

The event is sponsored by the Sonoma MBA Alumni Forum, SSU Alumni Association, and SSU Career Center.

­—

Elizabeth Gore, president and chairwoman of Alice, will be the keynote speaker at a Business Edge Briefings Series event on Oct. 16, in the Creekside Room on the Dominican University of California campus in San Rafael.

The breakfast meeting program — “How to Launch and Grow Your Business in Ways You Have Never Heard of: Meet Alice” — begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. The program is from 8-9:30 a.m.

Alice is a free, AI-driven platform that helps business owners find the most effective path to start and grow their companies. Alice advocates for diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurial ecosystems across the globe. Tickets are $25, which include breakfast. Register here: https://bit.ly/2lKLLUw.

The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is the first location in Napa County to offer Volta charging stations for electric vehicles. The two new charging stations installed in the outdoor parking area are free to use and are now available for the public to top off their charge while visiting The CIA at Copia.

Located in the Oxbow District in the heart of wine country, The CIA at Copia is open daily to the public and offers an array of entertaining culinary experiences delivered by CIA chefs and experts. The Volta charging stations are yet another new amenity the CIA team has put in place to provide a sustainable convenience for visitors.

Challenge Sonoma Adventure Ropes Course is pulling up stakes. The ropes course will relocate from the Sonoma Developmental Center to space on the Hanna Boys Center property, just north of the schools’s soccer and playing fields.

The Sonoma Developmental Center was closed at the end of 2018 as part of a long-planned decommissioning of developmental institutions throughout the state.

Installed in 1984 and rebuilt in 2000, the Challenge Sonoma ropes course hosts 2,000 visitors a year. Guests run the gamut from business moguls to juvenile offenders, their social status democratized by an ascent into the tree canopy. From 60 feet up it’s a long way down, regardless of how your LinkedIn profile reads.

The new course at Hanna will not be built among trees, however, as that model is no longer in fashion, said Bob Smith, longtime board member of the nonprofit ropes course.

RBC Wealth Management–U.S. has opened a new office in Marin County at 100 Drakes Landing Road in Greenbrae.

The new Marin County branch office is one of seven RBC Wealth Management offices in the Northern California complex. Other offices in the complex include El Dorado Hills, Fresno, Monterey, San Francisco, San Jose and Walnut Creek.

Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance has opened the call for applicants for election to the 2020 Board of Directors. The board is comprised of 15 business professionals whose responsibility is to carry out its mission to promote the wines made from grapes grown in the Petaluma Gap American Viticultural Area (AVA). Board members are elected for a two-year term and meet monthly to direct the business operations for the 100+ member alliance.

The deadline to submit an application is later this month. For further information, contact the organization at info@petalumagap.com.

Correction, Sept. 16: Only four North Bay companies were named B Corporation Best of the World award recipients.

