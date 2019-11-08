Icela Martin of Napa's Agricultura Safety wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Icela Martin of Napa's Agricultura Safety said her journey started when she was fired for having a second job.

Professional background: Loss control, labor management consultant

Education: Some college (no degree)

Staff: None

Biography: My career commenced in 2005 with a Napa Valley farm labor contractor as a Human Resources/Safety Coordinator.

This is where I found my calling for farm safety. Agricultura safety came to me many years before I went into business. I knew I wanted to own my own business, but I couldn’t because I didn’t believe in myself -if anyone would hire me and I was a woman of color doing business mainly with Anglo farmers and ranchers and their employees were mainly Latino (macho may I add) men in the state of California, Arizona and Oregon.

Also, I was low income living (having just survived homelessness a few years prior) in a shared rental with no real assets to pull it off with.

My journey started when I was fired from a company – for having a side job. I cried in the parking lot and asked myself, “What am I going to do?”

Through the rear view mirror and I could see a small vineyard behind me (and the bright ideas came flying in) and while I whipped my tears away I pulled myself together and drove into town – filed for my business license with the city/county and published in the paper (spending next month’s rent money- not knowing if I could pull it off).

I went into business that same day and I haven’t looked back.

I run a health and safety consultancy firm mainly for agriculture businesses in Napa and render services in Northern, central valley and central coast of California.

I am the second in my family (my father being the first) who has ventured to start my own small business practice. I train over 1000+ employees yearround. I provide on-site safety audits, heavy equipment certifications, pesticide applicators training, Heat illness prevention, and various employee trainings to name a few. I’ve put on leadership seminars for supervisors and those that want to lead with purpose. I am dedicated advocate for farm workers health and safety for our fields.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

When I opened up my business I started in my home a few years back and soon found out I had to move it out and I did - I found an office to expand and I did my ribbon cutting a day before the fires and thought I would never survive the whirlwind of events that followed.

I am a true volunteer at heart – I went around protecting my fieldworkers with masks (many people including a lady out of Texas sent N-95 masks).

I had a truck full. I volunteered tirelessly at Napa Valley College and soon realized I was not working in my line of work for over 3.5 months. I came back to work and the community and God responded to my business and I have been here not missing a beat.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Being a minority in so many ways (divorced mother of two, low income, Latina) and opened my business against so many odds/obstacles that may have come my way.