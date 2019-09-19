Analysis: 'Super commuting' jumps in Solano and Marin counties but dips in Sonoma County

The number of residents commuting long distances to work every day has increased in Solano, Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties but decreased in Mendocino and Lake counties, yet Solano led the North Bay in how much the share of such "super commuters" in the local workforce has changed, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by Apartment List.

Super commuters — or people who travel at least 90 minutes to and from work — accounted for 3.6% of Sonoma County's 226,675-person workforce in 2017, according to the analysis. That share decreased just 0.1 percentage points from 2009, the starting point for the report.

Between 2009 and 2017, the number of super commuters in the county increased 5.6%, although it's unclear how the destructive 2017 wildfires may have affected the data.

The number of super commuters in other North Bay counties also has increased, with the largest proportions of super commuters living in Lake and Contra Costa counties, and the Central Valley.

Nearly 7% of Lake and Solano's workforces were super commuters in 2017, while 8% of Contra Costa's workforce was, according to the analysis. While Lake's share jumped nearly 1 percentage point since 2009, the number of super commuters decreased 4.5%, but not as much as the 17% drop in the size of the workforce, to 19,080.

And Solano's super commuters jumped 74.1% in eight years to 12,021, up 2.6 percentage points, while the workforce grew 6.4% to 186,370.

Another North Bay county with a big jump in long commutes was Marin, where 4,476 people were super commuters in 2017, almost 4% of its total workforce of 113,702, a rise of 1.5 percentage points. Those with such commutes jumped 71% since 2009, when 2,615 people went to such lengths to get to their jobs.

Napa County's total workforce saw about a 10% surge between 2009 and 2017, rising to 65,546, and the number of super commuters increased 13.2%, from 1,787 to 2,023 people. But the proportion of such commuters remained virtually steady, at 3.1%, up only a tenth of a percentage point.

An exception to the trend is Mendocino County, where the total workforce decreased 1.9% to 32,852 people, but the number of super commuters decreased 4.9% to 932 people, according to the analysis. Yet the share of those commuters was virtually unchanged at 2.8%, down a tenth of a percentage point.

More people are traveling long distances to work across the country, but it's a large trend on coastal regions with high costs of living, such as the Bay Area or the New York City Metro, the analysis reported. While super commuting often is associated with driving, the study found that an increasing number of people are relying on public transit to get to work.

Click here to view the number of super commuters in each county nationwide.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this version of the story.