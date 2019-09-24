Amid critical fire risk, PG&E may temporarily turn off power to parts of Sonoma County

CHANTELLE LEE AND KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2019, 10:29AM
Preparing For Planned Outages

Make sure PG&E has your current contact information by going to www.pge.com or calling 1-800-743-5000.

Get local emergency alerts: Go to SoCoAlert.com or call 866-939-0911, press “0” at the menu and ask the operator for assistance in registering.

For a closer look at the map, including the ability to zoom in on certain areas, go here.

Learn how to prepare for power outages by going to www.ready.gov/power-outages.

For a list of resources to help in planning for disaster go to pressdemocrat.com/prepare.

_____

To find out if you service may be impacted by the power shutoff, enter your address in the lookup map at www.pge.com.

_____

To see a map of PG&E geographic zones go to www.pge.com.

With temperatures approaching triple digits and windy conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday, PG&E might temporarily turn off power either day to 34,000 customers in Sonoma County to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The most dangerous combination of weather conditions that could prompt the utility to power down in several parts of the North Bay began at 8 p.m. Monday night and will last until Tuesday at 9 a.m. A second period of peak fire risk is expected from Tuesday at 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 10 a.m., PG&E officials said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will decide by late Tuesday afternoon if it will proceed with a shut-off in the North Bay region, which could involve up to 58,000 customers. The utility will contact them via texts, emails or robocalls, a company spokeswoman said.

“Extreme weather is forecasted Tuesday night into Wednesday, and we’ll determine if conditions involved would warrant (power shut-off) in the North Bay,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. “We’re still continuing to watch, and would contact customers a couple hours before if it’s a go or no-go, because it takes one to two hours to actually shut off the power.”

The National Weather Service on Monday extended a red-flag warning — meaning weather conditions create a critical risk of fires — that was issued Sunday afternoon for the North Bay mountains and Sierra foothills to warn the entire region of heightened fire threats from Monday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Both the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County on Monday issued states of emergency in response to PG&E’s potential shut-offs.

“We want to communicate with the residents that ... this is an event with kind of an uncertain nature,” said Melissa Valle, spokeswoman for the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “(The fact that) PG&E has never done this on such a large scale led us to declare this state of emergency.”

If a power shutdown occurs during school hours, Santa Rosa City Schools will complete the regular day. However, if the Santa Rosa public school district receives notice of an outage before a school day begins, the district will either cancel classes that day or seek alternate locations to hold classes, district officials said Monday.

City schools don’t have backup power generators, which a district spokeswoman estimated would cost $1 million apiece.

“That would be something that would be ideal if we had (generators), but we don’t,” said Beth Berk, the district spokeswoman. “We’re doing the best we can with the information that we get, and I think that everybody is just hoping that we don’t need to close the schools.”

County emergency management officials said residents of north and east Santa Rosa, Windsor, Geyserville and the Sonoma Valley were at the greatest risk of having their power turned off. Santa Rosa officials estimated nearly 20,000 customers in the city would most likely be affected by a PG&E outage. Another 10,500 customers in Napa County and about 13,000 in neighboring Lake County are at risk.

The city of Santa Rosa opened a cooling center because of the risks associated with a potential power shutdown. The center will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Finley Community Center located at 2060 West College Ave. The center will provide free WiFi and phone charging stations.

PG&E officials said restoration of power would take 24 to 48 hours after fire conditions improve in an area and utility crews are able to conduct inspections of the power lines and make any necessary repairs. If power is shut off in Sonoma County on Tuesday, however, PG&E expects power to be restored within 12 to 24 hours starting Wednesday, according to the county’s Department of Emergency Management.

While the North Bay dodged a shutdown Monday, the county emergency management agency recognizes that it may become a reality on Tuesday.

PG&E had announced Friday that there was an “elevated” chance of a preemptive power shut-off in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, but canceled the outage plan Monday afternoon. The utility said it didn’t turn off power in those three counties because the mix of hot, dry and windy weather did not cross the “threshold” to threaten the electrical system, Contreras said.

PG&E did turn off power Monday night about 5 p.m. to 27,500 customers in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills.

If the utility shuts off electricity in Sonoma County, local law enforcement agencies will send out public alerts via text, email and social media to inform people, including phone numbers to call for assistance during a shutdown, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Rick Canepa, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days of the week. In Santa Rosa, temperatures will be well into the 90s or soar to triple digits, even reaching record highs. Temperatures will likely cool down by Thursday, Canepa said.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Amy Head said the increase in fire potential was due in part to the wind conditions, as gusty winds can be the most influential factor in spreading fires.

While this year has been a mild fire season so far due in part to rain, Head said that this is the time of year “when we see our most damaging and destructive fires.” Winds are expected to subside by Wednesday, but Head said the fire danger “is definitely still there” until the area experiences some significant, measurable rainfall.

County residents and businesses on Monday were bracing for the worst on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Santa Rosa resident David Vincent said he was prepared for an outage.

“It’s obviously inconvenient, but I feel like inconvenience is preferable over another accident,” Vincent said.

Riccardo Cattaneo, the owner of Italian restaurant Trattoria Cattaneo in Santa Rosa, said he would have to close during a shut-off until power was restored, leaving many of his employees without income. He would not be able to store perishable foods, since his restaurant does not have a generator.

“We would have to throw everything away for the safety of our customers,” Cattaneo said. “It’s a little scary.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler. You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

