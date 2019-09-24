Amid critical fire risk, PG&E may temporarily turn off power to parts of Sonoma County

With temperatures approaching triple digits and windy conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday, PG&E might temporarily turn off power either day to 34,000 customers in Sonoma County to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The most dangerous combination of weather conditions that could prompt the utility to power down in several parts of the North Bay began at 8 p.m. Monday night and will last until Tuesday at 9 a.m. A second period of peak fire risk is expected from Tuesday at 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 10 a.m., PG&E officials said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will decide by late Tuesday afternoon if it will proceed with a shut-off in the North Bay region, which could involve up to 58,000 customers. The utility will contact them via texts, emails or robocalls, a company spokeswoman said.

“Extreme weather is forecasted Tuesday night into Wednesday, and we’ll determine if conditions involved would warrant (power shut-off) in the North Bay,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. “We’re still continuing to watch, and would contact customers a couple hours before if it’s a go or no-go, because it takes one to two hours to actually shut off the power.”

The National Weather Service on Monday extended a red-flag warning — meaning weather conditions create a critical risk of fires — that was issued Sunday afternoon for the North Bay mountains and Sierra foothills to warn the entire region of heightened fire threats from Monday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Both the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County on Monday issued states of emergency in response to PG&E’s potential shut-offs.

“We want to communicate with the residents that ... this is an event with kind of an uncertain nature,” said Melissa Valle, spokeswoman for the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “(The fact that) PG&E has never done this on such a large scale led us to declare this state of emergency.”

If a power shutdown occurs during school hours, Santa Rosa City Schools will complete the regular day. However, if the Santa Rosa public school district receives notice of an outage before a school day begins, the district will either cancel classes that day or seek alternate locations to hold classes, district officials said Monday.

City schools don’t have backup power generators, which a district spokeswoman estimated would cost $1 million apiece.

“That would be something that would be ideal if we had (generators), but we don’t,” said Beth Berk, the district spokeswoman. “We’re doing the best we can with the information that we get, and I think that everybody is just hoping that we don’t need to close the schools.”

County emergency management officials said residents of north and east Santa Rosa, Windsor, Geyserville and the Sonoma Valley were at the greatest risk of having their power turned off. Santa Rosa officials estimated nearly 20,000 customers in the city would most likely be affected by a PG&E outage. Another 10,500 customers in Napa County and about 13,000 in neighboring Lake County are at risk.

The city of Santa Rosa opened a cooling center because of the risks associated with a potential power shutdown. The center will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Finley Community Center located at 2060 West College Ave. The center will provide free WiFi and phone charging stations.