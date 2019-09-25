PG&E shuts off power to about 48,000 customers, including 1,400 in Sonoma, Napa counties

To find out if you service may be impacted by the power shutoff, enter your address in the lookup map at www.pge.com.

For a list of resources to help in planning for disaster go to pressdemocrat.com/prepare.

Learn how to prepare for power outages by going to www.ready.gov/power-outages.

For a closer look at the map, including the ability to zoom in on certain areas, go here.

Get local emergency alerts: Go to SoCoAlert.com or call 866-939-0911, press “0” at the menu and ask the operator for assistance in registering.

Make sure PG&E has your current contact information by going to www.pge.com or calling 1-800-743-5000.

After indicating it could shut off power to as many as 34,000 Sonoma County residents to reduce the risk of a wildfire, PG&E decided Tuesday evening to turn off power to just over 700 customers in the county beginning at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The decision, announced after 7 p.m. Tuesday, ended two days of waiting by thousands of North Bay residents anxious to find out whether a large part of the region would lose power.

In addition to the Sonoma County customers, about 700 PG&E customers in Napa County near Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa were expected to lose power at the same time, according to PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. Another 47,000 of the utility’s customers in Butte, Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Plumas counties were expect to have their power turned off Wednesday.

The utility since Friday has issued a series of advisories and warnings about a potential North Bay power shutoff, prompted by expected hot temperatures and dry winds. On Sunday night, the National Weather Service issued a warning of increased fire danger for the North Bay.

While the high temperatures have materialized — Santa Rosa hit a record of 103 degrees on Tuesday — winds remained relatively calm into Tuesday evening. They were expected to pick up overnight, but PG&E officials and the National Weather Service expected to end by noon Wednesday.

PG&E previously made the decision Monday afternoon to forgo the shutdown for about 58,000 customers in the North Bay, including 34,000 in Sonoma County across northeast Santa Rosa, Windsor, Healdsburg, Geyserville and the Sonoma Valley.

The utility said it would inform North Bay customers by Tuesday afternoon if it would initiate a shutdown Wednesday, but pushed the announcement back several times throughout the day, before announcing the smaller plan. PG&E said it would cut power for about 1,400 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties. Only about 700 customers would be affected in Sonoma County, specifically in the Mark West Springs area northeast of Santa Rosa — a region that was in the 2017 Tubbs fire burn zone.

PG&E did not know Tuesday when power will be restored. The utility will start restoring power after winds subside, Contreras said. Because the utility has to inspect power lines before reenergizing them, that process can take up to 24 hours.

Contreras said the changing weather conditions delayed PG&E’s announcement. The utility had expected strong winds earlier Tuesday evening, which would prompt a shutdown, but forecasts later showed strong winds would begin early Wednesday instead. The winds also moved “further north,” Contreras said, which changed the areas that would be affected by the shut-off.

County officials blasted the San Francisco-based company for the way it handled the possibility of a shut-off. The Board of Supervisors and City of Santa Rosa each unanimously declared a local state of emergency Monday.

Supervisor James Gore called PG&E’s new plan a “mixed bag,” saying that while he was relieved that the impact was greatly reduced in Sonoma County, he was frustrated by PG&E’s communication. He added that he has been in several meetings with the utility, and could not get clear answers or good information from them about the areas that would be affected by these shutdowns.

“We’re still in the situation where we’re playing too much guesswork with people’s lives,” Gore said. “It’s been mediocre at best, the coordination.”