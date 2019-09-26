Power back on in Sonoma, Napa counties after PG&E shut-off

MARTIN ESPINOZA AND NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2019, 9:27AM
September 26, 2019

Read the PG&E announcement of the outages here

View the outage map here

When the power went out at Safari West early Wednesday morning, staff fired up four diesel generators to keep the 400-acre wildlife preserve open for its visiting guests.

Near the entrance to the preserve, thick, black electric cables ran between a large, faded orange generator to Safari West’s main offices and guest reception area.

The generator was the only visible sign that Pacific Gas & Electric had shut off power to 1,400 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties — a preventative move triggered by the potential risk of wildfire.

“As soon as the Nixle (notice) went out about the power shut-off, the generator was ordered within an hour,” said Keo Hornbostel, Safari West’s CEO. “It’s become a way of life now with PG&E planning these outages when something might happen. Our goal is to always be ready.”

The temporary power shut-off was part of a PG&E’s wildfire prevention initiative aimed at deenergizing power lines during extreme weather conditions — high temperatures, low humidity and high winds. Wednesday’s shut-off — which affected more than 700 residents in Sonoma County — was PG&E’s first public safety power shut-off in the county.

The temporary power shut-off affected a total of 48,200 PG&E customers in seven counties in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay. These included Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Yuba. The utility shut power off between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

PG&E began turning power back on around 2 p.m. Wednesday. PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said that “favorable weather” allowed PG&E crews to begin conducting inspections of power lines shortly after noon, when winds speeds had been expected to peak.

George Jackson, who lives on Franz Valley Road, said his power came back at about 2:40 p.m. Jackson said the strong winds that were expected never transpired.

“It’s been almost calm the entire day,” Jackson said.

Jackson, whose rural home north of Porter Creek Road was one of the few in the area that didn’t burn during the 2017 Tubbs fire, said he felt the power shut-off was overkill.

“It didn’t make all that much sense to me,” he said. “I can appreciate the intent, but I think they’re being over-diligent.”

Jackson said he thought there should have been more timely and frequent information from PG&E about the planned outage. He said he was getting most of his information from emergency alerts coming out of Napa County.

Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services released similar information Wednesday morning about the power restoration to the additional 700 customers in Napa County near Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa who also were affected by the utility’s power shut-off. Power was back on in Napa County by late afternoon, PG&E said.

Cheryl Ferrara, who lives on Gates Road off Calistoga Road, also said she was getting most of her information from Napa emergency officials. Ferrara, whose home also survived the Tubbs fire, said the power shut-off did not have much of an impact on her home.

After the 2017 wildfire, Ferrara and her husband purchased a solar power system for their home that includes three Telsa Powerwall batteries. Early Wednesday morning, when the power went out, the batteries kicked in and started supplying her electricity.

By Wednesday afternoon, with the sun out, her solar system was supplying her home with 7.5 kilowatts — 4.7 kilowatts coming from the home’s solar arrays and 2.7 kilowatts coming from the Tesla batteries.

“I’m down to 92 percent on my batteries,” she said. “When I get to 90 percent, I’ll turn of the air conditioner.”

Ferrara said she was disappointed with the lack of information coming from Sonoma County emergency channels.

In Calistoga, PG&E set up a “community resource center” for local residents in a large air-conditioned tent next to the fairgrounds. The tent had chairs, tables and power strips where people could get out of the heat and charge their phones or mobile devices.

Maureen Mahoney, a resident of the Rancho de Calistoga mobile home park on the northwest end of Calistoga, visited the center Wednesday morning to get out of the heat. Mahoney said she has fans and a couple of portable air conditioners in her mobile home that she couldn’t operate without electricity.

She said the power shut-off was a necessary inconvenience.

“I’d rather do that than see that fire we had a few years ago,” she said, referring to the Tubbs fire. “That fire was brutal. We were lucky but a lot of people weren’t.”

Gail Gum, who also lives in the mobile home park, gave kudos to PG&E for their precaution.

“I’m very impressed that our public utility is finally taking steps to protect the residents of these fire prone areas,” she said. “I know they don’t take this decision lightly. There are lots of seniors at home who depend on mechanical devices.”

Marlene Eisan, who lives in Calistoga’s Riverlea subdivision, near the intersection of Highway 128 and Petrified Forest Road, was among those residents who felt the power shut-off was unnecessary. Eisan’s home and others in the neighborhood also lost power, she said.

“There was no wind blowing; we couldn’t see any reason why they shut off the power,” she said.

The prospect of more temporary power shut-offs does not bother her as long as she’s given more information, such as exactly when it will happen and how long it will last.

“If you give me a reason, I have no problem. That’s life,” she said.

By 4 p.m., PG&E crews had completed their inspection of Sonoma County equipment impacted by the shut-off. Electric service was also restored by that time, said Contreras, the PG&E spokeswoman. Contreras said power to Napa County residents was expected to be restored by Wednesday evening.

The number of people affected by the shut-off was much less than what was originally announced. On Monday, PG&E had warned that it might turn off power to 34,000 customers in Sonoma County and 58,000 overall in the North Bay because of dangerous weather conditions.

Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

