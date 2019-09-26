Power back on in Sonoma, Napa counties after PG&E shut-off

When the power went out at Safari West early Wednesday morning, staff fired up four diesel generators to keep the 400-acre wildlife preserve open for its visiting guests.

Near the entrance to the preserve, thick, black electric cables ran between a large, faded orange generator to Safari West’s main offices and guest reception area.

The generator was the only visible sign that Pacific Gas & Electric had shut off power to 1,400 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties — a preventative move triggered by the potential risk of wildfire.

“As soon as the Nixle (notice) went out about the power shut-off, the generator was ordered within an hour,” said Keo Hornbostel, Safari West’s CEO. “It’s become a way of life now with PG&E planning these outages when something might happen. Our goal is to always be ready.”

The temporary power shut-off was part of a PG&E’s wildfire prevention initiative aimed at deenergizing power lines during extreme weather conditions — high temperatures, low humidity and high winds. Wednesday’s shut-off — which affected more than 700 residents in Sonoma County — was PG&E’s first public safety power shut-off in the county.

The temporary power shut-off affected a total of 48,200 PG&E customers in seven counties in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay. These included Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma and Yuba. The utility shut power off between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

PG&E began turning power back on around 2 p.m. Wednesday. PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said that “favorable weather” allowed PG&E crews to begin conducting inspections of power lines shortly after noon, when winds speeds had been expected to peak.

George Jackson, who lives on Franz Valley Road, said his power came back at about 2:40 p.m. Jackson said the strong winds that were expected never transpired.

“It’s been almost calm the entire day,” Jackson said.

Jackson, whose rural home north of Porter Creek Road was one of the few in the area that didn’t burn during the 2017 Tubbs fire, said he felt the power shut-off was overkill.

“It didn’t make all that much sense to me,” he said. “I can appreciate the intent, but I think they’re being over-diligent.”

Jackson said he thought there should have been more timely and frequent information from PG&E about the planned outage. He said he was getting most of his information from emergency alerts coming out of Napa County.

Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services released similar information Wednesday morning about the power restoration to the additional 700 customers in Napa County near Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa who also were affected by the utility’s power shut-off. Power was back on in Napa County by late afternoon, PG&E said.

Cheryl Ferrara, who lives on Gates Road off Calistoga Road, also said she was getting most of her information from Napa emergency officials. Ferrara, whose home also survived the Tubbs fire, said the power shut-off did not have much of an impact on her home.

After the 2017 wildfire, Ferrara and her husband purchased a solar power system for their home that includes three Telsa Powerwall batteries. Early Wednesday morning, when the power went out, the batteries kicked in and started supplying her electricity.

By Wednesday afternoon, with the sun out, her solar system was supplying her home with 7.5 kilowatts — 4.7 kilowatts coming from the home’s solar arrays and 2.7 kilowatts coming from the Tesla batteries.