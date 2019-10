Hotel occupancy rises in Napa, Solano in September, dips in Sonoma, Marin

Napa County led its tourism neighbors in hotel occupancy last month as the region ushered out the summer months, according to new figures.

Napa County’s occupancy rate in September was 81.5%, up 4.2% from a year ago, according to STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm. The county has posted positive numbers since May. Average daily rate climbed 2%, and revenue totaled $51 million, a 5.7% increase.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate in September was 82.8%, and the average daily rate was $209.75; both were down slightly from a year earlier by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Revenue was $34.6 million, an increase of 1.2%. With the exception of a slight dip in July, the county’s revenue numbers have been growing since May.

The occupancy rate in Marin County last month was 81.9%, a 3.7% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $212.12, 5.6% lower than September 2018, and revenue was $13 million, also lower than a year ago.

Solano County’s occupancy rate in September was 75.1%, a 0.3% uptick from September 2018, while the average daily rate jumped by 5.8%, to $111.21. Revenue in the county showed a 9.2% spike from a year earlier, totaling $10.8 million.