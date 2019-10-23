PG&E power shutoff to affect 179,000 Northern, Central California customers

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Wednesday morning announced plans to start turning off power in the afternoon to 179,000 customers in the North Bay and elsewhere in California amid forecasts of high fire danger stretching into Thursday and Friday.

The planned public safety power shutoff, the second this month but significantly smaller, is set to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sierra Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay and 1 a.m. in San Mateo and Kern counties, according to the utility. The outage is set to affect about 179,000 customers in 17 northern and central counties, including about 36,000 in Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocinco counties.

Forecasts for dry, hot and windy weather is set to peak about noon Thursday in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County, and around noon Friday in Kern County, according to PG&E.

Affected counties are Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

Resource centers with air-conditioning, water and electricity will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the shutdown at these North Bay locations:

Konocti Vista Casino, 2755 Mission Rancheria Road, Lakeport

Twin Pine Casino & Hotel, 22223 CA-29, Middletown

Potter Valley Bible Church, 10151 Main Street, Potter Valley

Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak Street, Calistoga

Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair, Cloverdale

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

Hanna Boys Center 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma