PG&E power shutoff to affect 179,000 Northern, Central California customers
North Bay power outage areas
Lake County
Communities: Cobb, Loch Lomond, Middletown, and unincorporated areas south of Kelseyville
Customers: 1,889
Mendocino County
Communities: Comminsky Station, Potter Valley and Yorkville
Customers: 158
Napa County
Communities: Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford and St Helena
Customers: 7,488
Sonoma County
Communities: Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor and Stewarts Point
Customers: 26,845
Source: PG&E, Oct. 23, 8:40 a.m.
Address lookup: Find out if your property will be affected.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Wednesday morning announced plans to start turning off power in the afternoon to 179,000 customers in the North Bay and elsewhere in California amid forecasts of high fire danger stretching into Thursday and Friday.
The planned public safety power shutoff, the second this month but significantly smaller, is set to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sierra Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay and 1 a.m. in San Mateo and Kern counties, according to the utility. The outage is set to affect about 179,000 customers in 17 northern and central counties, including about 36,000 in Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocinco counties.
Forecasts for dry, hot and windy weather is set to peak about noon Thursday in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County, and around noon Friday in Kern County, according to PG&E.
Affected counties are Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.
Resource centers with air-conditioning, water and electricity will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the shutdown at these North Bay locations:
Konocti Vista Casino, 2755 Mission Rancheria Road, Lakeport
Twin Pine Casino & Hotel, 22223 CA-29, Middletown
Potter Valley Bible Church, 10151 Main Street, Potter Valley
Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak Street, Calistoga
Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair, Cloverdale
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa
Hanna Boys Center 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma
North Bay power outage areas
Lake County
Communities: Cobb, Loch Lomond, Middletown, and unincorporated areas south of Kelseyville
Customers: 1,889
Mendocino County
Communities: Comminsky Station, Potter Valley and Yorkville
Customers: 158
Napa County
Communities: Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford and St Helena
Customers: 7,488
Sonoma County
Communities: Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor and Stewarts Point
Customers: 26,845
Source: PG&E, Oct. 23, 8:40 a.m.
Address lookup: Find out if your property will be affected.